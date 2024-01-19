Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shivering inside your home? Samesies. It’s time to grab your weekender bag and hop on the first flight to a warm destination for a relaxing getaway in the sun. Establishing your vacation necessities ahead of time can help you pack everything you need into a small carry-on. With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of my go-to items for my annual trip to Miami, from bathing suits to cocktails — so allow me to do the heavy-lifting for you. Yes, we’ve got you covered so you can focus on sipping piña coladas and soaking up the sun — in style. Read on!

DAYWEAR

1. Spill the Tee: You need a classic V-neck shirt to slide over your bikini top for popping to the shops during the day, obviously.

2. Refined Shorties: I love quality shorts which have a bit of polish inspired by menswear.

3. Breathable Slacks: These linen pants fall just above the ankle and are flattering on every body type. Plus, they come in bold tropical colors!

4. Adorable Flats: Balletcore is in, and these day slippers are ideal for warm occasions because of their mesh, breathable material and vibrant colorways.

5. One & Done: Don’t want to think on your vacay? Slide this cute jumpsuit on and make wardrobing super easy.

BEACHWEAR

6. Shield Thyself: Project yourself from harmful rays with a wide-brim packable hat that retains its shape.

7. Beach Bag: Don’t forget to bring a stylish sack which can hold your beers, books and handle plenty of sand.

8. Swim Support: This one-piece swimsuit shapes without digging into your skin, giving your body a flattering shape.

9. Hello, Tankini: Want a two-piece with a little coverage? This strapless top extends to the waist with a ruched front, particularly when paired with high-waisted bikini bottoms.

10. Attention Seeker: A bikini always turns heads, but especially in this sultry flirtatious red. You’re on vacation… enjoy yourself.

11. Cover-Up: When you need to pop into the hotel lobby for a thing or two, try this easy, breezy, cheeky knit dress.

12. Slip-Ons: You made it to the beach, now let your toes breathe in these sculpted sandals which provide support for your shopping spree in the afternoon.

EVENINGWEAR

13. Rock The Romper: Dinner plans? This mini jumpsuit gives the mission of a dress with the security of shorts underneath.

14. Classic Gal: My all-time favorite is a slip dress, perfect for every occasion and easy to pack.

15. Clubbing + Cocktails: Dance the night away in a sequin-shimmering dress with fringe that moves with your every step.

16. Bar Hopping: This one-shoulder, two-toned dress in vibrant red and hot pink is a standout.

17. That’s Clutch: Every girl needs an evening bag which leaves her hands free to do whatever she wants.

18. New Heights: Feel confident (and comfortable) in platform heels that shimmer and put you head and shoulders above the rest.

