17 Holiday Wrapping Paper and Gift Bag Options to Stock Up On

By
Holiday-Wrapping-Paper-Stock-Photo
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Some people consider gift wrapping to be a chore, but we think it’s actually an incredibly fun activity! Making presents look pretty can be creative, and naturally, we only want the cream of the crop for our friends and family.

The holiday season has officially arrived, so it’s high time to stock up on different wrapping paper and gift bags — plus other materials to package our presents. Check out which options we’re shopping for below!

This Reversible Wrapping Paper

American Greetings Christmas Reversible Wrapping Paper Bundle
Amazon

With this set, you’re essentially receiving eight different kinds of paper — an amazing value!

See it!

Get the American Greetings Christmas Reversible Wrapping Paper Bundle for $16 at Amazon! 

These Adorable Gift Bags

KIDPAR Christmas Bags 24Pcs Set
Amazon

These bags are absolutely adorable and cute enough to keep and reuse!

See it!

Get the KIDPAR Christmas Bags 24Pcs Set for $17 at Amazon! 

These Santa Bags

YE GIVING Paper Christmas Bags
Amazon

These bags are probably the most intricate we found and seriously stand out!

See it!

Get the YE GIVING Paper Christmas Bags for $10 at Amazon! 

These Shiny Gold Bags

JOYIN 12 Pack Christmas Holiday Foil Gold Gift Bags
Amazon

We love that these bags come with matching gold tissue paper to tie everything together!

See it!

Get the JOYIN 12 Pack Christmas Holiday Foil Gold Gift Bags for $15 at Amazon! 

These Rustic-Style Bags

OurWarm 24pcs Christmas Paper Gift Bags
Amazon

The brown paper backdrop of these bags creates a beautiful look!

See it!

Get the OurWarm 24pcs Christmas Paper Gift Bags for $15 at Amazon! 

This Blue and Gold Wrapping Paper

WRAPAHOLIC Wrapping Paper Roll
Amazon

The design of this wrapping paper doesn’t have an overt holiday theme, so you can keep using the leftovers for other celebrations!

See it!

Get the WRAPAHOLIC Wrapping Paper Roll for $28 at Amazon! 

This Tissue Paper Bundle 

Haojiake 200pcs Christmas Tissue Paper
Amazon

If one of the gift bag sets you want doesn’t come with matching tissue paper, this bundle will do the trick!

See it!

Get the Haojiake 200pcs Christmas Tissue Paper for $20 at Amazon! 

This Metallic Wrapping Paper

Hallmark Foil Holiday Wrapping PaperHallmark Foil Holiday Wrapping PaperHallmark Foil Holiday Wrapping Paper
Amazon

This wrapping paper set is neutral, so you can give a gift no matter which holiday is being celebrated!

See it!

Get the Hallmark Foil Holiday Wrapping Paper for $17 at Amazon! 

This Recyclable Wrapping Paper

Hallmark Recyclable Holiday Wrapping Paper
Amazon

Go the eco-friendly route with your wrapping paper by picking up this set!

See it!

Get the Hallmark Recyclable Holiday Wrapping Paper for $17 at Amazon! 

This Intricate Wrapping Paper

CURRENT Christmas Woods Jumbo Rolled Gift Wrap
Amazon

The forest theme of this wrapping paper is seriously beautiful and gives you a lot to look at before the gift is even opened!

See it!

Get the CURRENT Christmas Woods Jumbo Rolled Gift Wrap for $13 at Amazon! 

This Assorted Gift Bag Set

Hallmark Christmas Assorted Gift Bag Bundle
Amazon

This bag set has the most variety out of any other option on this list!

See it!

Get the Hallmark Christmas Assorted Gift Bag Bundle for $9 at Amazon! 

This Brown Paper Bag Set

MOMONI 28 Piece Medium Premium Christmas Gift Bags
Amazon

These gift bags also have a rustic look that we’re swooning over!

See it!

Get the MOMONI 28 Piece Medium Premium Christmas Gift Bags for $13 at Amazon! 

This Large and Small Bag Set

Kidtion 30 PCS Christmas Bags
Amazon

When you pick up this bag bundle, you’re snagging a variety of sizes for various types of gifts!

See it!

Get the Kidtion 30 PCS Christmas Bags for $17 at Amazon! 

This Gold Reversible Wrapping Paper

American Greetings Reversible Wrapping Paper Bundle
Amazon

The silver and gold theme looks stunning throughout this wrapping paper set!

See it!

Get the American Greetings Reversible Wrapping Paper Bundle for $19 at Amazon! 

These Unique Gift Bags

OurWarm 24pcs Christmas Gift Bags
Amazon

These bags have a more structured look which we think is fun and different!

See it!

Get the OurWarm 24pcs Christmas Gift Bags for $16 at Amazon! 

This Variety Wrapping Paper

RUSPEPA Kraft Wrapping Paper
Amazon

There are a ton of different options and themes available when you buy this wrapping paper set!

See it!

Get the RUSPEPA Kraft Wrapping Paper for $9 at Amazon! 

This Plaid Wrapping Paper

Hallmark Holiday Plaid Wrapping Paper
Amazon

This wrapping paper set comes with instructions on how you can create matching paper bows!

See it!

Get the Hallmark Holiday Plaid Wrapping Paper for $17 at Amazon! 

