17 Holiday Wrapping Paper and Gift Bag Options to Stock Up On

Some people consider gift wrapping to be a chore, but we think it’s actually an incredibly fun activity! Making presents look pretty can be creative, and naturally, we only want the cream of the crop for our friends and family.

The holiday season has officially arrived, so it’s high time to stock up on different wrapping paper and gift bags — plus other materials to package our presents. Check out which options we’re shopping for below!

This Reversible Wrapping Paper

With this set, you’re essentially receiving eight different kinds of paper — an amazing value!

Get the American Greetings Christmas Reversible Wrapping Paper Bundle for $16 at Amazon!

These Adorable Gift Bags

These bags are absolutely adorable and cute enough to keep and reuse!

Get the KIDPAR Christmas Bags 24Pcs Set for $17 at Amazon!

These Santa Bags

These bags are probably the most intricate we found and seriously stand out!

Get the YE GIVING Paper Christmas Bags for $10 at Amazon!

These Shiny Gold Bags

We love that these bags come with matching gold tissue paper to tie everything together!

Get the JOYIN 12 Pack Christmas Holiday Foil Gold Gift Bags for $15 at Amazon!

These Rustic-Style Bags

The brown paper backdrop of these bags creates a beautiful look!

Get the OurWarm 24pcs Christmas Paper Gift Bags for $15 at Amazon!

This Blue and Gold Wrapping Paper

The design of this wrapping paper doesn’t have an overt holiday theme, so you can keep using the leftovers for other celebrations!

Get the WRAPAHOLIC Wrapping Paper Roll for $28 at Amazon!

This Tissue Paper Bundle

If one of the gift bag sets you want doesn’t come with matching tissue paper, this bundle will do the trick!

Get the Haojiake 200pcs Christmas Tissue Paper for $20 at Amazon!

This Metallic Wrapping Paper

This wrapping paper set is neutral, so you can give a gift no matter which holiday is being celebrated!

Get the Hallmark Foil Holiday Wrapping Paper for $17 at Amazon!

This Recyclable Wrapping Paper

Go the eco-friendly route with your wrapping paper by picking up this set!

Get the Hallmark Recyclable Holiday Wrapping Paper for $17 at Amazon!

This Intricate Wrapping Paper

The forest theme of this wrapping paper is seriously beautiful and gives you a lot to look at before the gift is even opened!

Get the CURRENT Christmas Woods Jumbo Rolled Gift Wrap for $13 at Amazon!

This Assorted Gift Bag Set

This bag set has the most variety out of any other option on this list!

Get the Hallmark Christmas Assorted Gift Bag Bundle for $9 at Amazon!

This Brown Paper Bag Set

These gift bags also have a rustic look that we’re swooning over!

Get the MOMONI 28 Piece Medium Premium Christmas Gift Bags for $13 at Amazon!

This Large and Small Bag Set

When you pick up this bag bundle, you’re snagging a variety of sizes for various types of gifts!

Get the Kidtion 30 PCS Christmas Bags for $17 at Amazon!

This Gold Reversible Wrapping Paper

The silver and gold theme looks stunning throughout this wrapping paper set!

Get the American Greetings Reversible Wrapping Paper Bundle for $19 at Amazon!

These Unique Gift Bags

These bags have a more structured look which we think is fun and different!

Get the OurWarm 24pcs Christmas Gift Bags for $16 at Amazon!

This Variety Wrapping Paper

There are a ton of different options and themes available when you buy this wrapping paper set!

Get the RUSPEPA Kraft Wrapping Paper for $9 at Amazon!

This Plaid Wrapping Paper

This wrapping paper set comes with instructions on how you can create matching paper bows!

Get the Hallmark Holiday Plaid Wrapping Paper for $17 at Amazon!

