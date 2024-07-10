Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is all about being effortless and cool — but in terms of fashion, it’s a great time to find deals. Whether you want to get a jumpstart on acquiring pieces for your fall and winter wardrobe rotation or wish to find summer essentials to wear while reveling in the sun, you can do it right now with the help of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Moreover, this sale includes deals across fashion, shoes, accessories, home, kids and more, and you should hurry on over to preview the sale right now! Although the sale is available to shop for Nordstrom Ambassadors, it’s still a great idea to surf the sale to see what might pique your interest for the sale’s official kickoff!

From stylish sandals to efficient tote bags, Nordstrom has all your favorite shoes and accessories styles on sale that will make your summer vibe chicer and cheaper! We rounded up 17 shoe and accessories deals to shop right now at Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale – read on to see our picks!

Shoes

1. Casual Chic: These OluKai Ohana Flip Flops pair perfectly with baggy jeans and a cute T-shirt — was $75, now just $55!

2. On-The-Go: We love sneakers, and the On Cloudvista Trail Running Shoe will make a great addition to your summer rotation — was $150, now just $112!

3. ’90s-Inspiration: This Dr. Martens Jorge II Slingback Clog is easy and has a grunge feel to them that will evoke feelings of nostalgia — was $140, now just $100!

4. Trendy: If you like chunky designs, you’ll love this Steve Madden Katie Platform Slide Sandal — was $110, now just $77!

5. Comfy Cozy: Crocs are still more popular than ever, and the Crocs Classic Bae Platform Clog has a modern, fashionable design that will become your new favorite — was $70, now just $50!

6. Closet Staple: Calling all flats queens! This Sam Edelman Zooey Ballet Flat is a neutral, sleek vibe that you’ll never want to take off — was $130, now just $85!

7. Perfectly Pointed: For those who like pointy silhouettes, this SARTO by Franco Sarto Elisha Half d’Orsay Pointed Toe Flat is right up your alley — was $130, now just $90!

8. She Means Business: This BCBGeneration Zeldi Loafer will look sophisticatedly coordinates with trousers and button-down or shorts and a flouncy blouse — was $89, now just $55!

9. Hot Mama: Doesn’t this Kenneth Cole Raquel Pointed Toe Slingback Pump just scream edge and sassThey’re the perfect pump to add to your “going out on the town” selections — was $129, now just $90!

Accessories

10. Everyday Essential: This COACH Chelsea Pebbled Leather Top Handle Bag is perfect for the girl who’s on-the-go but still wants to look stylish — was $295, now just $197!

11. Intricately Decadent: We can’t get enough of this Madewell The Puff Woven Crossbody Bag because it looks luxe, but it doesn’t have a luxe price tag— was $128, now just $85!

12. Sleek and Polished: These Le Specs Armada 54mm round Sunglasses will look elegant with polo shirts, shorts and sneakers — was $65, now just $43!

13. Travel Ready: This Dagne Dover Small Mila Water Resistant Toiletry Tote will keep your toiletries from spilling on your clothes while traveling (and it’s so cute) — was $50, now just $33!

14. She’s Elevated: If you like wear wraps during the fall and winter, you should snag this Nordstrom Reversible Wool & Cashmere Ruana for a steal right now — was $169, now just $120!

15. Spacious and Fashionable: This Kurt Geiger London Soho Quilted Shopper Tote is refined and roomy enough for any summer event — was $295, now just $197!

16. Timeless Essence: This Movado Bold Access Leather Strap Watch has the most adorable pink strap, and it’s so minimalistic — was $550, now just $365!

17. Carry It All: For the girl who needs to be hands free, this Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Belt Bag has your front and your back — was $45, now just $30!