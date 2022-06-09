17 Flattering Shorts That Will Boost Your Summertime Confidence

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once the summer rolls around, shorts are our go-to bottoms — but not all of Us are excited to wear them. Shorts mean that you’re showing a lot more leg, so you want to make sure you feel confident. No one should be deterred from slipping into shorts, which is why we found a slew of styles that will heat up your closet this season!

We found short-shorts and longer-length picks that are all seriously stylish and flattering — and even some skorts too. After all, the ’90s are back in the big way. Whichever type you’re looking for, we have the exact pair waiting for you to pick up in our selection below!

17 Flattering Shorts We’re Rocking This Summer

Short Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These paper-bag style denim shorts from Plaid&Plain have the ultimate loose pant leg and cinched waist design to make them a summer smash — starting at $23 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: Want another solid pair of denim shorts? These mom jeans from Topshop understood the assignment — $56 at Nordstrom!

3. We Can’t Forget: Shoppers say they’re obsessed with how flowy and flouncy the pant legs are on these shorts — $49 at Lulus!

4. Top Casual Pick: These ANFTFH lightweight shorts are ideal for weekends and beach days, and they come in so many colors and styles — starting at $24 on Amazon!

5. Best Dressy Short: These Verdusa pleated wide-leg shorts are excellent for creating fun going-out looks — starting at $25 on Amazon!

6. Top Breathable Pick: On days that are especially hot, these loose shorts from Free People can help keep you cool — starting at $36 at Nordstrom!

Longer Length Shorts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: You can style these long Bermuda shorts from The Drop for both work and play — $35 on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: If you’re looking to make a major statement, check out these extra distressed denim Bermuda shorts from Good American — $125 at Nordstrom!

9. We Can’t Forget: The wider pant legs on these long walking shorts from The Drop help make them incredibly chic — $45 at Nordstrom!

10. Best Classic Denim Style: These Topshop Bermuda shorts have a clean design that will never go out of style — on sale for $40 at Nordstrom!

11. Favorite Lightweight Pick: These shorts from The Drop are made from high-quality linen that’s endlessly comfortable and breezy — $45 on Amazon!

12. Splurge Shorts Pick: If you want to invest in an amazing pair of versatile shorts, you’re going to love this genuine leather pick from Allsaints — $279 at Nordstrom!

Skorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Tons of reviewers say when they wear this belted plaid skort, they collect countless compliments — $44 at Lulus!

14. We Also Love: The way these EXLURA shorts utilize ruffle layers makes them look like an actual flouncy skirt — on sale for $18 on Amazon!

15. We Can’t Forget: These FRTROIN shorts are made with a wrap layer to evoke the miniskirt vibes — $34 on Amazon!

16. Top Micro Pick: Getting into the micro mini trend is far easier and more comfortable when you have this More To Come skort on hand — $56 at Revolve!

17. Best Beachy Pick: We plan on wearing this Free People skort whenever we want to create a boho-chic ensemble — $88 at Revolve!

