17 French Girl-Approved Tweed Jackets That Are So Trendy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tweed is a classic material, and it can be used in a variety of forms to create apparel. But the most timeless of all tweed pieces is a traditional jacket, whether it’s a Chanel-inspired style or standard blazer!

There are plenty of tweed jacket options which feel slightly more modern, and with spring just a few months away, we’re slowly starting to plan our seasonal wardrobe. Tweed jackets have a lighter feel, but they can still keep you warm — making them excellent transitional garments. As we browsed for new selections to pick up, we found some great options that will definitely suit so many different style aesthetics. Get the scoop on all things tweed with our jacket selection below!

Cropped Tweed Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: We found so many cropped styles on our tweed jacket hunt, they nabbed their own category! Cropped picks are ideal for any high-waisted bottoms, and you can make them feel more contemporary by teaming with trendy baggy jeans for a contrasting vibe. As far as versatility goes, this crisp white jacket from Halogen is our top pick — but all of the beauties below are equally as incredible!

Originally $139 On Sale: $93 You Save 33% See it!

More styles we love:

Classic Tweed Jackets and Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: Jackets or blazers made from tweet with the hem reaching extending just below the hips are iconic. They’re true staples with a slightly more professional feel, but you can still make them trendier with the right accessories. The epitome of what we would dub a timeless tweed piece is this Endless Rose blazer, but all of our other finds are just as fantastic!

$150.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Casual and Longline Tweed Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: The longer tweed styles we found are not as traditional, but they’re equally elegant. These include more casual shacket styles and even snap-button jackets which will work well if you want to incorporate tweed into a low-key look. The longer jackets are particularly suitable for layering, and we would love to team this Misook variation with a mini dress and sleek boots!

$498.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!