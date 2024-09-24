Your account
We Can’t Believe the Deals on Bras, Undies and Pajamas Right Now at Victoria’s Secret

By
lounge
Getty Images

Happy fall! The turn of the season is (finally!) official which means we’re promptly switching out our shorts, bathing suits and sandals for boots, cardigans, sweatsuits and shackets. But something that’s not seasonal is our drawer of undergarments . . . we always need undies, bras and pajamas!

That said, the drawer seems to get depleted every season. Items simply disappear. Either that or we get sick of wearing them, no longer love the material or the fit just isn’t right anymore. Fixing the issue is typically an expensive endeavor, especially if you opt for brands like Victoria’s Secret, but we found a loophole. You can stock your entire drawer with bras, undies and pajamas for a total steal, but you have to check it out soon — like now!

The sale section is stocked with every undergarment you need and more. Check out some of our top picks from the sale and grab ’em before we do!

Bras

Victoria's Secret
Victoria’s Secret

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s no wonder reviewers can’t get enough of this lightly lined wireless bra! Unlike most bras that feel like a squeeze, this bra is designed to adapt to your body over time. In other words, it fits you, not the other way around. The more you wear it, the comfier it gets! This bra comes in four different swoon-worthy colors.

Underwear

Victoria's Secret
Victoria’s Secret

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re all about comfort at this time of year (and at every time of year, for that matter). These mid-rise hiphugger undies are made of a stretchy cotton, modal and elastane blend that provides full coverage, perfect for everyday wear. Darling lace detailing along the top is just icing on the cake!

Pajamas

Victoria's Secret
Victoria’s Secret

Our Absolute Favorite:  This bestselling long lounge set is the only thing you’ll want to wear. It comes in short, long and regular lengths and four different colors, so there’s truly a set for everybody. Grab one for each of your besties and host a movie night!

