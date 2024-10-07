Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The gals across the pond know what they’re doing when it comes to fashion! Euro-girl summer was a huge deal, combining breezy dresses and tops with ultra-chic pants, skirts, shorts and accessories. But if you thought Euro-girl summer pieces were swoon-worthy, just wait until you see the fall ones!

Euro-girl fall is arguably classier, comfier and more sophisticated-looking than the summer version thanks, in part, to the color scheme. European style is already on the quiet luxury side of the spectrum, but fall colors elevate the aesthetic tenfold! Cozy fabrics and lavish-looking materials also contribute.

Another big factor is layering. Layering allows for a dynamic look that appears more expensive — but there’s a caveat. You can only get the look with the right pieces! We gathered 18 comfy tops, sweaters, pants and jackets that scream expensive, all on Amazon.

So no, Euro-girl style didn’t end with summer. It’s only getting started!

European-Style Tops and Sweaters

1. Oversized style: How classy is this find? We’re all about the split hem, foldable turtleneck, effortless design and stretchy material. It’s just the right level of oversized — $38!

2. Luxury lover: Crochet-looking sweaters are totally in right now and this open-front cardigan practically owns the look. Upgrade the look with dress pants — $44!

3. Cap sleeves: Layerable top alert! This sleeveless vest has a high neck and cap sleeves that make it the perfect base layer for a blazer or jacket — $20!

4. Cable knit: Nope, this cable knit sweater top isn’t just suitable for the holidays. It’s made of a viscose, polyester and nylon blend that won’t make you sweat — $40!

5. Striped up: Gold buttons, nautical stripes, a versatile design . . . we’re obsessed! This cardigan sweater will go with just about anything in your closet — was $60, now $40!

6. Lantern sleeves: This ribbed knit top is destined to become your new favorite. Wear it with pants, white sneakers and a belt for a streets-of-Paris style — was $60, now $40!

7. Rich mom: You’ll look like a goddess in this ribbed knit top that lengthens and flatters your torso. Get ready for the compliments — was $50, now $38!

European-Style Pants

8. Cargo style: Skip tight pants and go for these baggy cargo-looking pants that are luxe, sophisticated and versatile enough for everyday wear — $40!

9. Flowy pants: Palazzo pants aren’t just for summer! These wide-leg trouser pants have an elastic waist and pleated design that looks like it costs hundreds — $36!

10. A little secret: You’d never know that these dressy casual pants are actually comfier than leggings! The four-button design makes them ultra-trendy — $30!

11. Four-way stretch: Wear these pants with a fitted top or sweater to the apple orchard, on a date, out to coffee or even running errands. Side pockets are just a bonus — $30!

12. All-year round: Obsessed is an understatement! These linen-looking pants have a high waist and semi-cropped design that pairs beautifully with sneakers and sandals alike — $36!

13. Bestselling corduroy: Anyone who knows fall fashion knows corduroy is one of the trendiest options out there. These pants have a stretchy elastic waist — $30!

European-Style Jackets

14. Fuzzy coat: We can’t believe this coat-cardigan hybrid is under $100. It has an open-front design — without buttons — to show off your outfits while keeping you cozy — was $60, now $50!

15. Sophisticated woman: This semi-cropped tweed blazer jacket is everything you’ve been looking for and more. You’ll love the collarless look — $50!

16. Simple, not basic: This is the number-one bestselling blazer for a reason! Over 10,000 reviewers give it five stars. There are over a dozen colors to choose from — $59!

17. Faux suede: Suede is so fall. We love the long lapel style of this open-front number that keeps you just warm enough! It’s so soft that you just might want to sleep in it — $46!

18. Pretty and preppy: A quilted design is what makes this button-up puffer jacket one of a kind. Pair it with denim or your favorite loose pants — $48!