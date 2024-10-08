Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Yay for Prime Day! In case you haven’t heard, today marks the first day of Amazon Big Deal Days, also known as the fall version of Amazon Prime Day. From today until tomorrow, October 9, at midnight, you can shop thousands of deals on everything from fashion and home decor items to TVs, patio furniture, hair stylers and everything in between.
If you want to take advantage of the deals without making a major purchase or taking a risk buying something new, you can save big on ‘unsexy essentials’ — things like deodorant, toilet paper, toothpaste and yes, natural household cleaning products. Every season is cleaning season!
Whoever designated spring as cleaning season didn’t account for the fact that homes get dirty all year round. If anything, fall should be considered cleaning season! Crunchy leaves, dirt and dust are just a few things that make their way into our carpets and onto our floors.
If you want to stock up on essentials like dish soap, laundry detergent, surface cleaner and more, check out our top picks from the Amazon Big Deal Days sale below! We covered every area from the kitchen and bathroom to the laundry and living rooms.
Happy cleaning!
Anywhere Products
Our absolute favorite: We can’t get over the seasonal apple cider scent that might replace your favorite candle. This Mrs. Meyer’s multi-surface cleaner is gentle, removing dirt without stripping or leaving streaks.
- Biom Biodegradable All-Purpose Wipes — was $40, now $30!
- Kuxtal Liquid Floor Cleaner — was $30, now $24!
- Seventh Generation All Purpose Cleaning Spray — was $18, now $13!
- Method Pink Grapefruit All-Purpose Cleaner — was $20, now $16!
Kitchen
Our absolute favorite: Load up! This Cleancult dish soap eliminates grease and grime without any harsh chemicals. The formula comes in a carton that’s eco-friendly, too, so your conscience and pocketbook can both feel good!
- Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dish Soap — was $13, now $5!
- Molly’s Suds Dishwasher Pods — were $35, now $28!
- Clean People Dishwasher Detergent Pods — were $19, now $16!
- Stainless Steel Kitchen Cleaner — was $10, now $8!
Bathroom
Our absolute favorite: It’s luscious, it’s soothing and it’s perfect for sensitive skin! The Puracy plant-powered formula doesn’t contain any sulfates, ammonia, bleach or other chemicals, leaving hands silky soft and clean. No residue whatsoever!
- Cleancult Gentle Liquid Hand Soap — was $15, now $10!
- CloroxPro EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner — was $20, now $17!
- Ecos Plant-Powered Hand Soap — was $17, now $15!
- Blueland Toilet Cleaner Tablets — were $29, now $23!
Laundry Room
Our absolute favorite: Hypoallergenic and stain-fighting, you can trust these Ecos laundry detergent sheets with your favorite clothes and sheets. The mess-free experience will change your laundry life forever!
- Puracy Instant Spot Remover — was $35, now $28!
- Cleancult Ultra-Concentrated Laundry Detergent — was $36, now $28!
- 9 Elements Natural Laundry Detergent — was $16, now $13!
- Dr. Easy Plant-Based Dryer Sheets — were $14, now $11!