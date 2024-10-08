Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Yay for Prime Day! In case you haven’t heard, today marks the first day of Amazon Big Deal Days, also known as the fall version of Amazon Prime Day. From today until tomorrow, October 9, at midnight, you can shop thousands of deals on everything from fashion and home decor items to TVs, patio furniture, hair stylers and everything in between.

If you want to take advantage of the deals without making a major purchase or taking a risk buying something new, you can save big on ‘unsexy essentials’ — things like deodorant, toilet paper, toothpaste and yes, natural household cleaning products. Every season is cleaning season!

Whoever designated spring as cleaning season didn’t account for the fact that homes get dirty all year round. If anything, fall should be considered cleaning season! Crunchy leaves, dirt and dust are just a few things that make their way into our carpets and onto our floors.

If you want to stock up on essentials like dish soap, laundry detergent, surface cleaner and more, check out our top picks from the Amazon Big Deal Days sale below! We covered every area from the kitchen and bathroom to the laundry and living rooms.

Happy cleaning!

Anywhere Products

Our absolute favorite: We can’t get over the seasonal apple cider scent that might replace your favorite candle. This Mrs. Meyer’s multi-surface cleaner is gentle, removing dirt without stripping or leaving streaks.

Kitchen

Our absolute favorite: Load up! This Cleancult dish soap eliminates grease and grime without any harsh chemicals. The formula comes in a carton that’s eco-friendly, too, so your conscience and pocketbook can both feel good!

Bathroom

Our absolute favorite: It’s luscious, it’s soothing and it’s perfect for sensitive skin! The Puracy plant-powered formula doesn’t contain any sulfates, ammonia, bleach or other chemicals, leaving hands silky soft and clean. No residue whatsoever!

Laundry Room

Our absolute favorite: Hypoallergenic and stain-fighting, you can trust these Ecos laundry detergent sheets with your favorite clothes and sheets. The mess-free experience will change your laundry life forever!