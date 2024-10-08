Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Seeing a bare wrist is rare nowadays. It seems like everyone has an Apple Watch! Apple Watches started as a luxury accessory worn exclusively by executives and high-level athletes, but they quickly became a staple for moms, teenagers, teachers, dentists, nurses and everyday people like Us. Well, most of Us — just not me.

Nope, I haven’t hopped on the Apple Watch train. There are a few reasons, one being the price and another being the overwhelming amount of features that I likely won’t use. As a health and fitness enthusiast, all I really care about is tracking my heart rate, steps, workouts and sleep, so why pay for seemingly superfluous features? Plus, I recently found a perfect match that wiped Apple Watches off of my wishlist — indefinitely.

Related: Everything to Know About Amazon‘s Prime Big Deal Days It’s today! While we’ve been looking forward to all of the pumpkin spice lattes, scary movies and apple orchards to come this fall, we’ve been most excited about the Prime Big Deal Days event that started today, also known as the fall version of Amazon Prime Day. And if there even being a fall Prime […]

This bestselling Fitbit watch is designed specifically for tracking workouts, sleep and health. Instead of being a smartwatch with fitness features, it’s a fitness watch with smart features! It looks exactly like an Apple Watch, just even thinner, sleeker and classier. Oh, and the battery lasts for six days straight!

The health and fitness features are worth writing home about. This watch constantly tracks your heart rate, giving insights into your calories burned, resting heart rate, active minutes, sleep stages and more. In addition to tracking your steps, distance and calories burned, you can easily track up to 40 different types of workouts. It’s a great way to stay accountable and organized!

Speaking of accountability, the watch reminds you to get active every hour, take breathing sessions, practice mindfulness and either rest or hit the gym depending on your body’s state. You’ll receive a daily readiness score based on the insights from your body along with workout recommendations. In some ways, this watch is like a personal trainer!

Other health metrics include Sp02, heart rate variability, VO2 max, breathing rate and skin temperature, among many other things. You can even track your menstrual cycle! After a few months of consistent use, the app puts together a wellness report of your key health and wellness stats to share with your doctor.

The sleep and stress features are other major highlights. Every day, you’ll get a sleep score based on the quality of your previous night’s sleep as well as a stress management score indicating how well your body handles daily stressors. Based on these insights, you can alter your habits to optimize sleep and tame stress. And if you really like to get into the details, you can check out time spent in every sleep stage right in the app!

This watch also has built-in Alexa, Google Maps, Google Wallet and Find My Phone. It can answer calls and receive texts when your phone — Apple or Android — is nearby, making it the perfect gift for any active person in your life! Note: a gift to self is totally fair game.

So if you’re like me and want a smartwatch that tracks workouts, fitness and health with depth and precision, you’ll want to grab this chic accessory. It’s even on sale!

Get the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for $186 (originally $200) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other smartwatches on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s deals here!