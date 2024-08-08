Your account
21 Designer Accessories You’d Never Expect to Find at Walmart — Michael Kors, Coach and More

Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Chances are you’re heading to Walmart to stock up on groceries, toilet paper, school supplies, or home goods, but you might want to take a detour to the fashion section. Walmart’s fashion section has some serious winners lately — especially if you love luxury!

Brands like Michael Kors, Gucci, Emporio Armani, Tory Burch, Versace and even Jacquemus have plenty of bestsellers available at Walmart. In fact, the selection is so vast that we had a hard time choosing favorites!

Nonetheless, we gathered 21 of our absolute favorite designer bags, wallets, sunglasses and watches that we can’t do this season without . . . especially the ones on sale. Read on to see the most ultra-luxe pieces Walmart has to offer!

Bags and Wallets

designer
Walmart

It’s a fashionista’s dream come true! This ultra-luxe beige tote bag from Michael Kors is over a hundred dollars off with some of the colors coming in at over two hundred off! It has ample space for all your essentials (and then some), featuring plenty of slip pockets on the inside and outside. Use it for work or for leisure!

Sunglasses

Walmart
Walmart

Versace at Walmart? Yes, you read that right! This pair of bestselling sunglasses has reviewers raving, calling them “gorgeous”, “fancy” and “a look . . . period.” There are a bunch of different colors to choose from, but we love the classy black and gold style of these geometric sunnies. The intricate logo on the side says it all!

Watches

Walmart
Walmart

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a nice watch, let this be your sign. A nice watch can elevate your look tenfold, especially if you wear it with a dress, strappy sandals, a mini shoulder bag and an attitude, of course! This Michele watch has a diamond weight of just under one karat, so you’re really getting your money’s worth!

