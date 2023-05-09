22 Best Summer Dresses to Flatter Medium Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us have different bust sizes, and if you’re on the medium or smaller side, you may have certain advantages when it comes to wearing dresses come summertime. There are so many styles which those with larger chests may not be able to wear as easily — and we found plenty of options that are ideal for the upcoming warm weather.

If you’re not sure where to start, it’s always wise to look for specific design details which can help play up or show off the bust instead of flattening or covering you up too much. Still confused? Don’t stress — we did some of that heavy lifting for you thanks to our dress selection below. Check them all out below — happy summer, ladies!

Casual Day Dresses

1. The fit of this satiny shift from BELONGSCI is a dress-up-or-down type of frock and won’t feel tight around the bust area — originally $50, now $36 at Amazon!

2. We adore the empire waist look for all bust sizes, and this maxi dress from ANRABESS boasts the perfect fit — originally $51, now $40 at Amazon!

3. This BTFBM maxi has a similar look, but the one-shoulder neckline offers up something slightly more modern — starting at $17 on Amazon!

4. Reviewers say they always get compliments when they rock this tie-shoulder maxi dress from MakeMeChic — originally $46, now $41 at Amazon!

5. When you have a smaller bust and can get away with wearing a dress sans bra, this knit backless dress from Open Edit is a must-wear style — $59 at Nordstrom!

6. We think this Treasure & Bond ruched dress is the ultimate flattering everyday frock — starting at $29 at Nordstrom!

Professional Office Dresses

7. A timeless classic, this Zoe and Claire short-sleeve wrap dress will always be a strong look for the office — $78 at Nordstrom!

8. The way this Bardot sleeveless shirt dress cinches in the waist creates such a stunning silhouette — $129 at Nordstrom!

9. If you’re looking for a looser fitting professional dress, this one from Amazon Essentials is the natural choice — $28 at Amazon!

10. This dress from ECOWISH is polished enough for the office, but casual enough for weekends as well — starting at $37 on Amazon!

11. We like to think of this structured VFSHOW frock as a pinstripe suit in dress form — $42 at Amazon!

Going-Out Dresses

12. Slinky backless dresses like this mini from Cantonwalker are tough to pull off, but we say take the risk — starting at $34 on Amazon!

13. You can never go wrong with a classic cowl-neck slip that’s as stunningly chic as this midi from LYANER — starting at $35 on Amazon!

14. Knit dresses like this one from Sidefeel are comfy and figure-flattering, but you can easily jazz it up to make it appear more upscale — $33 at Amazon!

15. Square necklines make the bust look so flattering, and this Relipop wrap mini is one of our favorite frocks with this feature — $39 at Amazon!

16. The small cutout right underneath the bust on this Lulus satin midi dress is a great way to accentuate your figure — $58 at Nordstrom!

Formal Wedding Guest Dresses

17. We’re obsessed with the ruffle hem on this Dress the Population sweetheart mini — $149 at Nordstrom!

18. Full-length dresses like this LiuniJinvo gown are always glamorous for weddings no matter how formal or informal they are — $55 at Amazon!

19. A one-shoulder moment like this ANRABESS maxi dress features is ideal for any big night out — $54 at Amazon!

20. You’ll look incredible in this layered strapless slit gown from Dress the Population in your Instagram snaps — $198 at Nordstrom!

21. We can’t get over the ruffle details on this Elliatt cocktail dress which help to create a wonderful hourglass shape — $170 at Nordstrom!

22. Floral dresses are made for summertime weddings, and this Eliza J number has the right upscale look — $188 at Nordstrom!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!