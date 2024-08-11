Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It seems that the boyfriends, husbands and fiancées are just as excited about sundress season as we are! Why men love sundresses is a mystery to Us all, but not really considering how you ladies stun in flowy, sleeveless frocks. The right sundress will have you radiating confidence — and nothing is more attractive than confidence!

But what makes a dress a sundress anyway? Sundresses are typically loose-fitting and are made of a lightweight, breathable material. They are either short-sleeved, strapless or thin-strapped and have hemlines falling anywhere from the knees to the ankles, highlighting your figure in a modest way. Wearing a sundress exudes quiet confidence and gives “girl-next-door” energy wherever you go!

If you’ve been on the lookout for your newest everyday dress, we gathered 22 of the most relaxed-fitting sundresses that seriously flatter all body types. Read on for our mini, midi and maxi picks!

Mini Sundresses

1. Lantern sleeves: If the sunshine were an outfit, it would be this boho floral dress. Dress it up or dress it down — $37!

2. Twirl ready: We’re certain you’ll be ready to spin and dance in this mini dress. Ruffles are just a bonus — originally $41, now $39!

3. Sweet and Southern: There’s something about this Zesica tie-sleeve dress that gives off Nashville vibes — originally $50, now $43!

4. Built-in flattering: A halter neck and tiered material work together to make your torso look longer — $38!

5. Ruffled up: Cap short sleeves, pockets, a v-neck — what could possibly be better? Wear it with sandals for a seasonal look — $35!

6. Calm and carefree: This crowd-favorite dress is more fitted than the others, but still flows out in a sundress fashion — $36!

Related: 14 Effortlessly European Travel Sets Under $24 on Amazon If you’ve ever traveled during the summer, you know how difficult it is to know what’s considered “proper airport attire”. It’s easy to throw on a comfy sweatshirt and sweatpants set during the winter, but bum attire isn’t “in” right now . . . plus, you wouldn’t want heavy sweats anyway! The airport and airplane […]

Midi Sundresses

7. Beautifully boho: Picture yourself on a beach in California. You’ll love how comfy and casual this frock is — $45!

8. Slightly smocked: The texture of this dress gives it some character. Thick straps lengthen the torso for a flattering fit — $44!

9. Flowers galore: This dress is what happens when a tank top and a stretchy dress merge. Check out the new 2024 patterns — $32!

10. Euro-girl style: If you know fashion, you know how popular button-up dresses and denim blue are right now. Do both with this dress — $43!

11. Dressed up: Even if you’re not headed to an outdoor wedding, you’ll sure look like you are! A belt tie, v-neck, ruffle sleeves and a tiered design are a few things we love — originally $52, now $46!

12. Free spirit: Try wearing this dress with boho-style jewelry, a brown leather purse and your favorite pair of sandals — $32!

13. Total showstopper: Elbow-length sleeves, a tie neckline and a below-the-knee length are a few highlights of this flowy dress — $32!

Maxi Sundresses

14. Nautical stripes: Yacht wife alert! This blue and white stripe t-shirt dress has short sleeves for sun protection — $28!

15. Just flowy enough: Timeless and chic, you’ll be obsessed with this ultra-lightweight bow tie dress — $63!

16. New favorite: A loose elastic waist gives this maxi dress some structure, the perfect way to highlight your shape — originally $51, now $46!

17. Tie sleeves: There are 21 different colors to choose from in this wrap v-neck dress and we just might grab them all — originally $67, now $50!

18. One shoulder: Asymmetrical tops and dresses are totally in right now. Hop on the trend with this floral dress — $51!

19. Beachy gal: Why choose between a t-shirt dress and a maxi dress when you can have both at once? — $36!

20. Buttons and pockets: You’ll feel like a million bucks rocking this smocked spaghetti strap beach dress. Reviewers love it — $41!

21. Prints, Please: This smocked maxi dress is perfect for vacations or laid-back days with the fam — was $31, now just $28!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

22. Puffed Up: We love this maxi dress because it has a boho feel but also draws attention to your waist due to its dramatic puff sleeves —was $58, now just $43!