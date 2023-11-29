Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

From tuning into true crime podcasts to binge-watching fictional series inspired by mysterious cases (ahem, Only Murders in the Building), many of Us have a knack for investigation. Figuring out whodunit and why is a fun way to indulge in your downtime — but what about when you want to pursue your newfound detective skills IRL?

Related: Cyber Deals: Extended! 15 Footwear Deals Still Available on UGGs and More Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cyber Monday is over… or is it? Technically, yes, but if you spend a little time searching, you might find some deals still sneaking around out there. In fact, we just caught 15! Below you can shop 15 […]

While we don’t recommend interfering with professional cases like Mabel, Charles and Oliver make a habit of doing on the hit Hulu series, examining your family’s ancestry this holiday season is a harmless place to start. At-home ancestry kits uncover where your lineage begins and often reveal the identities of ancestors who have passed on early in your family’s history. TBH, at-home ancestry kits offer all the tools you need to get down to the nitty-gritty — and they make the perfect gift to treat yourself or someone else this holiday season!

Get the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Service Kit for just $109 (originally $229) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

23andMe Health and Ancestry Service Kit is the top-rated at-home kit which takes the hassle out of uncovering your ancestry. Along with providing insight into your family’s lineage, this kit features FDA-approved reports and personalized genetic and carrier status insights to explain how DNA can impact your likelihood of developing certain health conditions.

Using the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Service is easy and breezy. While many tests require needles to draw blood, this kit uses saliva to determine your health and ancestry. Simply place a sample in the provided tube, register your kit using the barcode and return the saliva sample with a pre-paid label. Results typically take four-to-five weeks. Basic access to 23andMe Ancestry Service is included with your purchase. However, there’s an upgradeable 23andMe+ premium membership option!

Get the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Service Kit for just $109 (originally $229) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Sending off your DNA can be scary. However, 23andMe is adamant that all data is encrypted, protected and under the control of users, who determine what they learn about their ancestry and what they want to share.

Over 35,000 verified Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews, documenting their experience after using the kit. “I am no DNA expert, but the results are interesting to read over,” one shopper began. “It found my niece who took the test successfully and correctly identified her in my lineage.” Another reviewer, who was adopted at birth, claimed a “new world opened up” after using the kit. “This product was a life changer, providing me a plethora of medical and geological information,” they wrote.

Whether you’re a true crime enthusiast looking to launch an investigation of your own or just interested in uncovering your family’s history, DNA ancestry kits are a great way to get your feet wet. The 23andMe Health and Ancestry Services kit explores your family’s lineage while providing insight into how DNA could possibly impact your health. Best of all, this deal is incredible — so pick it up while it’s still on sale at Amazon!

See it: Get the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Service Kit for just $109 (originally $229) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you think you missed the mark with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, think again! At big retailers like Amazon, you can still save on your everyday essentials, splurges or gifts. Below are 33 extended deals on some […]