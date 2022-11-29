Cyber Deals: Extended! 15 Footwear Deals Still Available on UGGs and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Monday is over… or is it? Technically, yes, but if you spend a little time searching, you might find some deals still sneaking around out there. In fact, we just caught 15!

Below you can shop 15 pairs of shoes still on sale online, from UGG boots to PUMA sneakers and beyond. Let’s go!

UGG Classic Ultra Mini

On sale in multiple colors!

Was $140 On Sale: $98 You Save 30% See it!

Frank Mully Pointed Toe Knit Ballet Flat

The comfiest ballet flat around!

Was $51 On Sale: $37 You Save 27% See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Tall Boot

Your new winter go-to boot!

Was $100 On Sale: $75 You Save 25% See it!

Open Edit Rafael Pointed Toe Bootie

These shoes can take a basic outfit and make it fabulous!

Was $90 On Sale: $63 You Save 30% See it!

PUMA Cruise Rider First Sense

The sneakers you’ll reach for over and over again!

Was $85 On Sale: $65 You Save 24% See it!

Dearfoams Fireside Shearling Victoria Moc

The coziest!

Was $84 On Sale: $42 You Save 50% See it!

UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Bootie

A must for rainy days!

Was $160 On Sale: $120 You Save 25% See it!

Keds Center II Leather Sneaker

A classic white sneaker we’ll always love!

Was $65 On Sale: $52 You Save 20% See it!

Clarks Sharon Gracie Penny Loafer

Timelessly chic!

Was $95 On Sale: $56 You Save 41% See it!

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

A rain boot that doesn’t look like a rain boot!

Was $170 On Sale: $102 You Save 40% See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Tall Fashion Boot

The bow design is just too cute!

Was $110 On Sale: $80 You Save 27% See it!

Vionic Zeliya Sneaker

Excellent arch support!

Was $100 On Sale: $60 You Save 40% See it!

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Majorly on trend — and unbelievably cushy!

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Abilene Pointed Toe Pump

For your “desk-to-dinner” style!

Was $150 On Sale: $90 You Save 40% See it!

PUMA Kaia Mid Sneaker

For the platform lovers!

Was $70 On Sale: $56 You Save 20% See it!

