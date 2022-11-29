Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shoe Envy

Cyber Deals: Extended! 15 Footwear Deals Still Available on UGGs and More

By
cyber-footwear-deals-extended
Footwear on sale. Zappos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Monday is over… or is it? Technically, yes, but if you spend a little time searching, you might find some deals still sneaking around out there. In fact, we just caught 15!

gifts-for-moms-2022

21 Excellent Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Read article

Below you can shop 15 pairs of shoes still on sale online, from UGG boots to PUMA sneakers and beyond. Let’s go!

UGG Classic Ultra Mini

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-zappos-ugg-boot
Zappos

On sale in multiple colors!

Was $140On Sale: $98You Save 30%
See it!

Frank Mully Pointed Toe Knit Ballet Flat

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-amazon-knit-flat
Amazon

The comfiest ballet flat around!

Was $51On Sale: $37You Save 27%
See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Tall Boot

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-amazon-koolaburra-tall-boot
Amazon

Your new winter go-to boot!

Was $100On Sale: $75You Save 25%
See it!

Open Edit Rafael Pointed Toe Bootie

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-open-edit-boots-nordstrom
Nordstrom

These shoes can take a basic outfit and make it fabulous!

Was $90On Sale: $63You Save 30%
See it!

PUMA Cruise Rider First Sense

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-puma-sneakers-zappos
Zappos

The sneakers you’ll reach for over and over again!

Was $85On Sale: $65You Save 24%
See it!

Dearfoams Fireside Shearling Victoria Moc

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-dearfoams-moccasin-amazon
Amazon

The coziest!

Was $84On Sale: $42You Save 50%
See it!

UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Bootie

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-ugg-rain-boot
Nordstrom

A must for rainy days!

Was $160On Sale: $120You Save 25%
See it!

Keds Center II Leather Sneaker

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-keds-sneaker-zappos
Zappos

A classic white sneaker we’ll always love!

Was $65On Sale: $52You Save 20%
See it!

Clarks Sharon Gracie Penny Loafer

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-clarks-loafer-amazon
Amazon

Timelessly chic!

Was $95On Sale: $56You Save 41%
See it!

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-sam-edelman-boot-nordstrom
Nordstrom

A rain boot that doesn’t look like a rain boot!

Was $170On Sale: $102You Save 40%
See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Tall Fashion Boot

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-koolaburra-by-ugg-bow-boot
Amazon

The bow design is just too cute!

Was $110On Sale: $80You Save 27%
See it!

Vionic Zeliya Sneaker

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-vionic-sneakers-zappos
Zappos

Excellent arch support!

Was $100On Sale: $60You Save 40%
See it!

Joomra Pillow Slippers

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-pillow-slide-amazon
Amazon

Majorly on trend — and unbelievably cushy!

Was $40On Sale: $24You Save 40%
See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Abilene Pointed Toe Pump

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-marc-fisher-pump-nordstrom
Nordstrom

For your “desk-to-dinner” style!

Was $150On Sale: $90You Save 40%
See it!

PUMA Kaia Mid Sneaker

cyber-footwear-deals-extended-puma-sneakers-amazon
Amazon

For the platform lovers!

Was $70On Sale: $56You Save 20%
See it!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own