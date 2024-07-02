Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s almost the Fourth of July! The warm weather means extra leisure time and more time to spend with family and friends. If you’ve found yourself hosting people a lot lately, it makes sense why!

With all the entertaining we’ve all been doing, our homes and kitchens need a little refresh — what better time than now when deals are quite literally everywhere? While we love the fireworks, burgers and parades, the endless deals are one of our favorite aspects of the holiday. Retailers like Wayfair, West Elm, Amazon, Crate and Barrel, Lovesac and Target are hosting major — and we mean major — sales right now.

So read on to see what we’re adding to cart . . . or what we have already purchased and are checking the delivery status of every 10 minutes. Skip the FOMO and join our shopping party!

Wayfair

Wayfair already has good deals, so multiply that by a million with this 70% off Fourth of July clearance sale. Grab an entire dining table and chair set like this for under $650! Free shipping is just a bonus.

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Wayfair!

Pottery Barn

Our farmhouse dreams came true. Pottery Barn is taking part in the sale festivities this year with up to 60% off bedding and decor, 50% off rugs and furniture and more. We want it all!

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Pottery Barn!

Lovesac

Would you believe Us if we told you the “world’s most comfortable seat” is 30% off? Whether you’re looking for a sectional, a chair or a beanbag-style seat, the brand is offering 30% off everything — yes, everything!

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Lovesac!

Michaels

Your charcuterie board just got a whole lot cuter. This cheese plate is ideal for summer entertaining on the porch! Get 35% off all regular-priced purchases like this one using code HIJULY35.

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Michaels!

Crate and Barrel

Everyone’s favorite luxe home store has the Annual Warehouse Sale going on right now, offering up to 60% off crowd favorites like this wood-base sofa.

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Crate and Barrel!

Walmart

Mother Nature has been pretty intense with the heat lately. This portable air conditioner along with vacuums, blenders, furniture and more are on sale for prices that almost seem wrong at Walmart!

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Walmart!

Society6

Consider all your home decor needs covered! Society6 has everything from wall art and throw pillows like this one to furniture and duvet covers. The Fourth of July sale includes 40% off select items and 25% off sitewide!

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Society6!

Target

There’s no chance Target would sit out on the Fourth of July sale festivities. From now until July 6, you can snag up to 30% off kitchen and dining, 25% off floor care, 40% off home decor and indoor furniture and more!

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Target!

West Elm

Why wait on getting a new quilt? This silky Tencel quilt will keep you cool and cozy all summer long. Shop the July 4th Sale and get 60% off as well as an extra 40% off clearance with code JULY4.

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at West Elm!

Casper

Beauty sleep is important for everyone, but especially princesses like you. Get up to 35% off all mattresses and bundles at Casper including this bestselling foam mattress!

Shop other Fourth of July Deals at Casper!

Amazon

Dinner will be ready in a jiffy! A dual basket design means you can cook two things at once. Eight different functions are icing on the (air-fried) cake, making this a major win!

Shop other Fourth of July Deals on Amazon!

