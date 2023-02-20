7 Amazon Home Deals You Don’t Want to Miss Out On

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The springtime is approximately one month away, but we’ve already started to kick off our seasonal cleaning. While we’re clearing out the old, why not bring in some new pieces to spruce up our homes? After all, a new season is the perfect reason to refresh your abode.

In an incredible twist, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to freshen up your home thanks to the jaw-dropping deals on Amazon. We have absolutely no idea how long these steals will last, so now is the time to buy! Whether it’s furniture, decor or kitchen appliances, we’ve got you covered. The seven pieces below are our favorite finds of the moment, and they can’t be missed. Bask in the sweet spring savings below!

WLIVE 6 Drawer Wide Dresser

This dresser has the ideal amount of drawers if you’re in need of extra storage space, and it’s the right size to support a TV if you need a stand as well!

Originally $110 On Sale: $88 You Save 20% See it!

Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover Set

New linens on your bed always feels like a fresh start, and you can snag this set in time for the upcoming spring season!

Originally $46 On Sale: $25 You Save 46% See it!

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer Oven

If you haven’t jumped on the air fryer train yet, here’s your chance!

Originally $130 On Sale: $90 You Save 31% See it!

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Keep the air in your home ultra-clean with this purifier that boasts thousands of five-star reviews!

Originally $220 On Sale: $180 You Save 18% See it!

BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum

You don’t need dust bags with this vacuum cleaner, which makes cleanup and management that much easier!

Originally $110 On Sale: $101 You Save 8% See it!

Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug

We honestly cannot believe how affordable this area rug is, and it comes in multiple sizes!

Originally $350 On Sale: $110 You Save 69% See it!

FITINDEX Smart Scale

This scale not only measures your weight, but provides other useful health stats — you can sync it to your phone!

Originally $36 On Sale: $19 You Save 47% See it!

