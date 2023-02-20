Cancel OK
7 Amazon Home Deals You Don't Want to Miss Out On

The springtime is approximately one month away, but we’ve already started to kick off our seasonal cleaning. While we’re clearing out the old, why not bring in some new pieces to spruce up our homes? After all, a new season is the perfect reason to refresh your abode.

In an incredible twist, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to freshen up your home thanks to the jaw-dropping deals on Amazon. We have absolutely no idea how long these steals will last, so now is the time to buy! Whether it’s furniture, decor or kitchen appliances, we’ve got you covered. The seven pieces below are our favorite finds of the moment, and they can’t be missed. Bask in the sweet spring savings below!

WLIVE 6 Drawer Wide Dresser

WLIVE 6 Drawer Wide Dresser
Amazon

This dresser has the ideal amount of drawers if you're in need of extra storage space, and it's the right size to support a TV if you need a stand as well!

Originally $110On Sale: $88You Save 20%
See it!

Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover Set

Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover Set
Amazon

New linens on your bed always feels like a fresh start, and you can snag this set in time for the upcoming spring season!

Originally $46On Sale: $25You Save 46%
See it!

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer Oven

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer Oven
Amazon

If you haven't jumped on the air fryer train yet, here's your chance!

Originally $130On Sale: $90You Save 31%
See it!

LEVOIT Air Purifier

LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon

Keep the air in your home ultra-clean with this purifier that boasts thousands of five-star reviews!

Originally $220On Sale: $180You Save 18%
See it!

BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum

BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum
Amazon

You don't need dust bags with this vacuum cleaner, which makes cleanup and management that much easier!

Originally $110On Sale: $101You Save 8%
See it!

Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug

Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Amazon

We honestly cannot believe how affordable this area rug is, and it comes in multiple sizes!

Originally $350On Sale: $110You Save 69%
See it!

FITINDEX Smart Scale

FITINDEX Smart Scale
Amazon

This scale not only measures your weight, but provides other useful health stats — you can sync it to your phone!

Originally $36On Sale: $19You Save 47%
See it!
Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

