7 Amazon Stocking Stuffers You Can Still Get in Time for Christmas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re cutting it super close to Christmas, and there’s obviously not a ton of time to pick up those last-minute gifts. But for any procrastinators out there, you can still score stocking stuffers — but you have to order them ASAP! Expected shipping dates may change at the drop of a hat, so if you’re looking for a quick fix, you’ve come to the right place.

With that in mind, we picked out a variety of gifts which are making waves this holiday season. Best of all, each of these products have ultra-fast shipping options, so there’s no need to stress about not getting your gift on time. It’s not too late — but let’s go!

CIRCLE JOY Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Was $36 On Sale: $25 You Save 31% See it!

Zulay Original Milk Frother

Was $22 On Sale: $14 You Save 36% See it!

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

$26.00 See it!

KoolBrew Copper Roze Moscow Mule Copper Mug Set

$22.00 See it!

RYVE Motivational Calendar

Was $23 On Sale: $19 You Save 17% See it!

NEST Fragrances Votive Candle

$18.00 See it!

Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket

Was $30 On Sale: $25 You Save 17% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!