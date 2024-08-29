Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a good perfume is challenging on so many levels. You want it to be versatile — not too strong, not too weak, not too floral, not too warm, not too woodsy . . . ahh! The list goes on and on. In simple terms, you want a fragrance that makes people say “Wow, I love that lady’s delicate smell! She smells like luxury,” as opposed to, “Wow, that lady’s cheap perfume is killing me!”

Related: 13 Transitional Weather Amazon Sweaters That Have Endless Five-Star Reviews While we’re sad a summer of barbecues, beach days, tan lines and flip flops is ending, we’re really excited for the movie nights, pumpkin pies and haunted hayrides to come! The slew of 90-degree days lately has delayed the inevitable shift, but we all know the shift is coming . . . especially those of […]

If you want an expensive-smelling failproof perfume, try turning across the pond — particularly to Italy and France. Italian and French perfumes — with their sophisticated notes, distinctive profiles and timeless elements — are something different, followed closely by English perfumes. The scents have depth, richness, history and class, all without overpowering the senses. In other words, they’re everything you want in a fragrance!

As with anything, however, not every European perfume is perfect; there are some that miss the mark. We tested a bunch of luxe-smelling European fragrances that come straight from the continent itself. Good news: Some of our absolute favorites can be found right on Amazon!

So if you’re like Us and want to smell like you own a place (or two) in Positano, scroll on. Details below!

Krigler Emeraude Noir 77 Perfume

If you know luxury perfumes, you know Krigler. This velvety perfume just smells like France — chic, sensual and enduring. Notes of lavender, amber patchouli and bergamot make it an absolute must for someone who wants to smell elegant and expensive!

Get the Emeraude Noir 77 Perfume starting at $42 at Krigler!

Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne Spray

Plenty of celebrities outwardly express their love of this Jo Malone fragrance, including Meghan Markle! This unisex scent is an unusual combination of things like bluebell, jasmine and musk that simply works. You can’t lose with any Jo Malone perfumes!

Get the Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne Spray for $90 (originally $130) on Amazon!

Fragonard Belle Cherie Perfume

If you love floral and fruity smells that transport you to a wide-open field in Grasse, this is the scent for you! Both subtle and sweet, this fragrance is the ideal balance that will last all day. Take it from Us: the compliments will be never-ending.

Get the Fragonard Belle Cherie Perfume for $100 on Amazon!

Sana Jardin Berber Blonde Eau de Parfum

Light, clean and citrusy, this scent screams summer! It has notes of bitter orange, neroli oil, musk and bergamot that will fill you up inside. According to one reviewer, it’s “delicious beyond words” while another says it gives a glimpse of “summer sea, linens, lemons and some sunny flowers.”

Get the Sana Jardin Berber Blonde Eau de Parfum for $145 at Credo Beauty!

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Intense Fragrance

Why go for the normal version when you can get this intensified version that will turn heads all day long? Designed to express the “innate femininity of the Mediterranean woman”, this fragrance is seductive, warm, woodsy and zesty all at once.

Get the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Intense Fragrance for $86 on Amazon!

Yves Saunt Laurent Libre Spray

Libre means “free” in both Italian and Spanish, so you can bet you’ll feel free as a bird when you wear this scent. Lavender, vanilla, orange, musk and cedar combine to make for a tantalizing fragrance that exudes strong country club energy.

Get the Yves Saunt Laurent Libre Spray for $92 (originally $112) on Amazon!

Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum

The reviews say it all. This timeless spray is feminine, abstract and mysterious, perfect for the modern woman with a bold and classy attitude. Bourbon vanilla and floral touches are just a few things to look forward to!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum for $130 on Amazon!