Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love staying up to date on new and emerging trends, but there’s something about vintage style that makes Us swoon. When it comes to retro style,’70s summer fashion is one of our absolute favorites. Breezy peasant tops, wide-leg bell bottoms and playful prints picked up steam during the ’70s and they’re all great trends to wear during the summer.

Related: 13 '70s Fashion Finds That Are So In Style, They Basically Anti-Age You Cher! Diana Ross! Dolly Parton! The ‘70s was one of the best decades for music and fashion. We‘re totally obsessed with the decade because the fashion had an ease and grace about itself that we’re still trying to duplicate today. What’s more, if you want to channel your inner ‘70s disco diva, we have fashion […]

Celebrate this summer with a touch of nostalgia. Cool palazzo pants and colorful halter tops are a few ’70s summer fashion essentials that help the job done, but there’s so much more. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 16 warm-weather staples that help achieve ’70s summer fashion. Prepare to go back in time after you read ahead to check out our top picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone will know you’re channeling ’70s style in these flare-leg bell bottoms. They come in 33 groovy shades, ranging from colorful stripes to hippie-inspired floral designs!

2. Crochet Cutie: Unlock your inner Boho babe in this crochet-style top. Not only is it light and airy, but it features exaggerated bell sleeves!

3. Flower Power: Keep it casual in these denim jeans. They have the cutest floral design!

4. Velvety Fringe: Use this butter-soft vest to merge retro ’70s style with the viral Western cowboy trend!

5. Crossover Blooms: You’ll look like one of Charlie’s Angels in this cross-strap halter maxi dress. It comes in a vintage-style floral print we adore!

6. Trippy Hues: This skater-style mini dress features a colorful yet trippy design with waves that look just like ones you’d find on a lava lamp!

7. Patriotic Paisley: The Fourth of July has come and gone. However, you can still serve patriotic vibes in these red, white and blue Paisley print trousers!

8. Deep Plunge: When it’s too hot to wear a bra, you’ll feel comfy and cute in this sleeveless tank. The plunging neckline adds a sassy touch!

9. Mini Moment: We can’t say enough about this mini dress. It has a rich color palette with crochet-style cut-outs and fringe along the hem!

10. Cover-Up Slay: Speaking of crochet, you’ll want to bring this colorful mini the next time you’re headed to the beach!

11. Stunning Set: Got a night on the town lined up? Rock this silky off-the-shoulder shirt and flowy trouser set to channel disco vibes!

12. Fun Tassels: The colorful floral print design is a standout feature on this short-sleeve blouse, but we love the strappy tassels!

13. Moody Hues: This long-sleeve shirt has contrasting pops of mood shades like orange, brown and green. We love the peplum-style top because it’s flattering for shoppers looking to conceal their bellies!

14. Flow On: These roomy harem pants are perfect for fashionistas heading to and front workout classes!

15. Office Slay: Bring your love of ’70s style into the office with this versatile blouse!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Last but Not Least: Channel vintage vibes when you show up to the tennis or pickleball court in this colorful tennis skirt!