8 Summer Essential Fashion Deals on Sale Now at Nordstrom

Although summer is already underway, you can still find airy summer fashion that will make bearing the heat easier. Whether you’re looking for skirts or dresses, there’s little time left to get your closet into tip-top shape. Moreover, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of fashion deals that will match your aesthetic without breaking the bank!

From easy sandals to structured jeans, Nordstrom has every fashion piece you need to have a comfy and breathable summer! Nevertheless, we rounded up eight summer essential fashion deals that are on sale now at Nordstrom — read on to see our picks!

Take Up to 25% Off On

Our Absolute Favorite: The Cloudultra 2 Trail Running Shoe is a comfy, sporty option that will give you plenty of support!

Check out all On products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 52% Off FARM Rio

Our Absolute Favorite: This Eyelet Accent Sleeveless High-Low Cotton Top is perfect for any warm-weather activity!

Check out all FARM Rio products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off COACH

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of the Jolene Raffia Loafer because they’re so polished and refined!

Check out all COACH products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Jessica Simpson

Our Absolute Favorite: This Ganisa Wedge Slide Sandal is a maximalista’s dream thanks to its bright color and eye-catching gem adornments!

Check out all Jessica Simpson products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Levi’s

Our Absolute Favorite: If you like flowy, versatile fashion pieces, this Ankle Column Denim Skirt is right up your alley!

Check out all Levi’s products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 40% Off Cole Haan

Our Absolute Favorite: This Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandal is perfect for remaining comfortable while giving your look an elevated feel!

Check out all Cole Haan products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: By now, you probably know that we love Free People. This Rumor Diamante Mary Jane Flat showcases why – it’s bold, funky and chic!

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: The Madyson Flat is a neutral option that’s sure to become your new summer favorite!

Check out all Open Edit products on sale at Nordstrom here!