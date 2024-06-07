Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

POV: you perfected a sleek summer outfit and styled it with your favorite accessories. Before you head out the door to turn an ordinary day into your runway, don’t forget about your shoes! Summer shoes can make or break your outfit. There are flat sandals to support shoppers with bunions. Other impressive shoes make walking around an amusement park feel like a breeze.

Looking for an affordable way to elevate your summer wardrobe? Stock up on with fashionable footwear finds at Nordstrom. Right now, designer brands like Tory Burch and Steve Madden are offering massive discounts on trendy flats, chunky heels and comfy sneakers. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Take Up to 61% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: Love a square-toe moment? These Open Edit’s Linx Slide Sandal are so luxe and easy to wear!

2. Take Up to 30% Off Aerosoles

Our Absolute Favorite: Aerosoles puts comfort first. You’ll dance all night in the Camera Platform Sandal!

3. Take Up to 75% Off Marc Fisher LTD

Our Absolute Favorite: Serve Bohemian chic vibes in these chic Marc Fisher LTD Foreva Platform Sandal!

4. Take Up to 65% Off Jessica Simpson

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a dressy pair of shoes for a formal event? Snag Jessica Simpson’s Jaycin Sandal. It has embellished crystals and a pop of color!

5. Take Up to 60% Off

Our Absolute Favorite: Add a little pizazz to traditional black leather flats with Beek’s Finch Sandal. The ring detail is so unique!

6. Take Up to 61% Off Circus NY by Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: If you love summer shoes with texture, you’ll do a double take when you check out the Circus BY by Sam Edelman Wallis Slide Sandal!

7. Take Up to 60% Off Sorel

Our Absolute Favorite: Pull Sorel’s Out N About Low Top Sneaker when there’s rain in the forecast. They’re water-resistant and have a breathable fabric!

8. Take Up to 75% Off Vince Camuto

Our Absolute Favorite: Make a bold statement in Vince Camuto’s lofty Loressa Platform Wedge!

9. Take Up to 62% Off LifeStride

Our Absolute Favorite: Fashionistas with wide feet, if you’re on the hunt for sandals with a comfy footbed, you’re in luck. LifeStride’s Gillian Ankle Strap Platform Sandal has wide straps, adjustable buckle closure and a cushioned footbed!

10. Take Up to 62% Off Nina

Our Absolute Favorite: Heading to a wedding this summer? Nina’s jewel-encrusted Avaley Slingback Sandal is an elegant style you’ll feel comfortable in!

11. Take Up to 75% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: Steve Madden’s Cortes Slide Sandal has chic interlocking tubular straps with a square-toe design and a block heel!

12. Take Up to 62% Off Bella Vita

Our Absolute Favorite: Celebs like Taylor Swift and Katie Holmes are huge fans of fisherman sandals. Channel the A-list-loved style in Bella Vita’s versatile Sinclaire Fisherman Sandal.

13. Take Up to 57% Off Katy Perry

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look like a blast from the past in Katy Perry‘s vintage-inspired Tooliped Twisted Sandal. We adore the pretty pink shade!

14. Take Up to 75% Off Jeffrey Campbell

Our Absolute Favorite: All of the it-girls are rocking mesh ballet flats, so it’s only right that you check out Jeffrey Campbell’s Mesh Mary Jane Flat! This chic style comes in seven unique shades!

15. Take Up to 45% Off Camper

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for extra comfort? Camper’s Oruga Slingback Sandal has a padded strap and EVA-cushioned sole!

16. Take Up to 62% Off Stuart Weitzman

Our Absolute Favorite: Stuart Weitzman’s Sofia Nolita Lug Sole Sandal combines two of these summer’s biggest footwear trends. Coquette-style ribbons add a romantic touch to these stylish chunky dad sandals!

