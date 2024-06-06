Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion trends cycle in and out of popularity, but sales never go out of style! Now that the sun’s out and the weather is warming up, it’s an ideal time to stock up on seasonal essentials. Many of Us have vacations planned and outdoor activities lined up, so we’re shopping around for luxe pieces that keep us cool.

When it comes to quality pieces, Nordstrom reigns supreme. If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe without borrowing from your vacay fund, you’re in luck. Nordstrom’s sale section is jam-packed with everything you need to look and feel your best this summer. From flowy Free People dresses to SPF-laced body gels, so many great pieces are up for grabs.

1. Take Up to 70% Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: Wow. This statement-making Open Edit Satin Chemise Dress is just that nice. From the front, it looks like a standard mini, but sultry details, like cut-outs, are hidden in the back!

Check out all Open Edit products on sale at Nordstrom here!

2. Take Up to 75% Dolce Vita

Our Absolute Favorite: Dolce Vita’s Hardi Slingback Penny Loafer proves that you can rock the classic shoe trend year-round. It’s the perfect way to elevate summer maxi dresses and shorts!

Check out all Dolce Vita products on sale at Nordstrom here!

3. Take Up to 70% Off BP.

Our Absolute Favorite: Make a street-style statement in these BP. Wide-Leg Cargo Pants!

Check out all BP. products on sale at Nordstrom here!

4. Take Up to 71% Off Skims

Our Absolute Favorite: This body-hugging Skims Body Long Slip Dress is so slimming it fits like a glove!

Check out all Skims products on sale at Nordstrom here!

5. Take Up to 70% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: Steve Madden has so many stunning offerings on sale. From flowy dresses to the Realize Slide Sandal, we can’t pick what we like most!

Check out all Steve Madden products on sale at Nordstrom here!

6. Take Up to 60%% Off Topshop

Our Absolute Favorite: Topshop’s Textured Metallic Maxi Skirt puts a shiny take on the popular maxi skirt trend!

Check out all Topshop products on sale at Nordstrom here!

7. Take Up to 15% Off Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: Smell just as good as you look this summer in this stunning floral Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau Parfum!

Check out all Yves Saint Laurent Beauty products on sale at Nordstrom here!

8. Take Up to 61% Off ASTR the Label

Our Absolute Favorite: Join the viral milkmaid dress trend, courtesy of ASTR the Label’s Tie Back Puff-Sleeve Dress!

Check out all ASTR the Label products on sale at Nordstrom here!

9. Take Up to 70% Off Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: The Nordstrom brand has so many goodies for sale. You can snag everything from stackable finger ringers to bar tool staples and glamorous sleepwear, like the Washable Silk Short Pajama Set.

Check out all Nordstrom brand products on sale at Nordstrom here!

10. Take Up to 15% Off Kopari

Our Absolute Favorite: Use Kopari’s Rose Gold Sun Shield SPF 45 to shimmer in the sun. The lightweight body gel protects against sun exposure, nourishes the skin and leaves behind a dreamy glow!

Check out all Kopari products on sale at Nordstrom here!

11. Take Up to 80% Off House of CB

Our Absolute Favorite: Need an eye-catching dress for date night? House of CB has you covered with stunning styles like the Myrna Satin Corset Dress!

Check out all House of CB products on sale at Nordstrom here!

12. Take Up to 62% Off Calson

Our Absolute Favorite: Wearing linen in summer is a must! Caslon’s Linen-Blend Button-Up Shirt allows for comfort and style!

Check out all Caslon products on sale at Nordstrom here!

13. Take Up to 60% Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking to snag designer looks for less? Check out Tory Burch’s luxurious Miller Cloud Sandal!

Check out all Tory Burch products on sale at Nordstrom here!

14. Take Up to 75% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: Free People is notorious for flowy, eclectic pieces. The Jaymes Floral Maxi Dress lives up to the brand’s chic reputation!

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!

15. Take Up to 60% Off FitFlop

Our Absolute Favorite: Put your best foot forward this summer in these slip-resistant FitFlop Gracie Slide Sandals.

Check out all FitFlop products on sale at Nordstrom here!