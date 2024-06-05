Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know by now, we love shopping here at Us — especially if there’s a sale! What’s more, whether you need new summer clothing or new pieces for an upcoming event or vacation, now is the time to get shopping! Nordstrom is a popular place to shop for trendy, luxe clothing, and right now, the store’s sale section is filled with great pieces!

From flouncy dresses to structured jeans, this is the perfect time to find a deal on all your warm-weather needs! We rounded up 15 limited-time deals to shop now at Nordstrom — read on to see our picks!

1. Take Up to 40% Off Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Chelsea28 Darling Flounce Sleeveless Dress is perfect for any summer gathering — You save 40% Off!

Not your style? See all midi dresses at Nordstrom!

2. Take Up to 45% Off Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Billabong Heart Breaker Tie Strap Floral Mini Sundress is so vibrant and colorful. We love it because of its cute spaghetti strap design — You save 45% Off!

Not your style? See all Mini Dresses at Nordstrom!

3. Take Up to 30% Off One-Piece Swimsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: This La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit has tummy control and will accentuate your curves effortlessly — You save 30% Off!

Not your style? See all swimsuits at Nordstrom !

4. Take Up to 30% Off Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: These BP. Cotton Utility Shorts are functional and they’re versatile enough to pair with everything already in your closet — You save 30% Off!

Not your style? See all shorts at Nordstrom!

5. Take Up to 60% Off Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: If you like distressed jeans, you’ll fall head over heels for these Levi’s Wedgie Ripped High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans — You save 60% Off!

Not your style? See all jeans at Nordstrom!

6. Take Up to 60% Off Jumpsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: This Eliza J Slit Sleeve Wide Leg Crepe Jumpsuit works for a formal or informal event — You save 60% Off!

Not your style? See all jumpsuits at Walmart!

7. Take Up to 35% Off Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need a sophisticated, refined option, this Halogen Single Button Relaxed Blazer is right up your alley — You save 35% Off!

Not your style? See all blazers at Nordstrom!

8. Take Up to 60% Off Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: This Open Edit Crewneck Lounge Top is perfect for lounging or running errands — You save 60% Off!

Not your style? See all loungewear at Nordstrom!

9. Take Up to 28% Off Midi Skirt

Our Absolute Favorite: This Treasure & Bond Bias Cut Midi Skirt is a frilly and flouncy option that pairs well with sandals and heels — You save 28% Off!

Not your style? See all midi skirts at Nordstrom!

10. Take Up to 70% Off Mini Skirt

Our Absolute Favorite: We love this House of CB Tatum Pleated Wrap Miniskirt because it’s voluminous and sexy — You save 70% Off!

Not your style? See all mini skirts at Nordstrom!

11. Take Up to 25% Off Heels

Our Absolute Favorite: This Vince Camuto Hamden Pointed Toe Slingback Pump is perfect for the office or after hours — You save 25% Off!

Not your style? See all heels at Nordstrom!

12. Take Up to 35% Off Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: These Tory Burch Howell Court Sneakers are simple and sophisticated — You save 35% Off!

Not your style? See all sneakers at Nordstrom!

13. Take Up to 20% Off Sandals

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need a versatile pair of sandals, these Open Edit Linx Slide Sandals have you covered — You save 20% Off!

Not your style? See all sandals at Nordstrom!

14. Take Up to 40% Off Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: This Kurt Geiger London Kensington Leather Mini Crossbody Bag will carry all your essentials, and it’ll add a pop of color to your ensemble — You save 40% Off!

Not your style? See all handbags at Nordstrom!

15. Take Up to 30% Off Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: For those who like dainty, bold jewelry, these Tory Burch Small Kira Clover Stud Earrings will make a great new addition to your jewelry rotation — You save 30% Off!

Not your style? See all jewelry at Nordstrom!