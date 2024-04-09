Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are some footwear trends I will never get behind. You’ll never catch me in cowboy boots (they remind me too much of my rural upbringing) or Crocs (no explanation needed for this one). I used to feel the same way about fisherman sandals, too, but this unique design has started to grow on me. I think it’s partially because the thought of wearing open toed-sandals around New York City grosses me out; though celebrities like Katie Holmes have influenced me as well.

Related: 16 Vacation Sandals Made for Walking There’s no denying that sandals are a summer staple, but would it kill shoe companies to make them more comfortable? When I wear slides or flip flops out and about, I often have to drag myself home because my feet are in so much pain — and I know I’m not the only one this […]

The actress was recently spotted in New York City wearing a rag-tag baggy ensemble, and what truly elevated her entire look was her fisherman sandals. Holmes’ interesting outfit choice made me realize just how versatile this divisive shoe trend is — if she managed to look put-together while wearing baggy trousers, a billowy button down and fisherman sandals, the footwear can and will look good with just about anything.

Get the Dream Pairs Women’s Fisherman Sandals for $24 (originally $30) on Amazon!

I then went down a rabbit hole searching for other celebrities who are fans of fisherman sandals, and found that stars like Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and Hilary Duff regularly wear the closed-toe sandals. Each of them goes for a more refined look, pairing the footwear with either denim shorts or sundresses, and that solidified my decision. So, off to Amazon I went, where I discovered the affordable (and highly-rated) Dream Pairs Women’s Fisherman Sandals.

The Dream Pairs faux-leather Fisherman Sandal is about as classic as it gets. The woven straps and wrapped toe offer an air of elegance and, of course, stability, making them ideal for serious walking days. I appreciate that the ankle strap closure features an adjustable design to get your perfect fit, while the patterned outsole offers traction with each step. Plus, the color options make them a solid neutral accessory, whether your prefer black, brown, white or even a more vibrant silver.

I know it can be a gamble when ordering affordable footwear (in some cases it can be blister-central). However, the reviews eased my apprehensions. A majority of customers write that they’re easy to break in and are extremely comfortable from the start. “Dream Pairs does it again,” one raves. “For the price of these I was assuming they’d fit terribly or just be uncomfortable but they fit perfectly and are honestly quite comfortable for a flat. The faux leather is actually quite soft and pliable so no breaking in will be required and the insole is cushioned.”

If you’ve been on the fence about the fisherman sandal style, this option from Dream Pairs is a low-risk way to test it out for yourself. Honestly, once you slip into them, I’m so sure you’ll fall in love just like I did.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Still not your style? Explore more sandals here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: The 19 Best Sandals for Bunions, Reviewed We know what you’re thinking: “The best sandals for bunions” sounds like a contradictory phrase. Don’t all sandals exacerbate bunion pain? Actually, there are a number of open-toed shoes, from hiking sandals to low, formal heels, that offer enough cushioning, arch support and stability to help alleviate your pain. The key is knowing what to […]