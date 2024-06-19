Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The official start of summer is tomorrow — we can’t believe it either! If you’re looking for easy, breezy summer essentials to help you get through the current heatwave, we’re here to help! Walmart’s sale section has plenty of fashion finds that are perfect for summer — so if we were you, we’d run to get them now.

Whether you’re looking for a new dress or a simple T-shirt, Walmart’s sale section has something for every taste and need. We rounded up eight summer fashion finds that are on sale now at Walmart — read on to see our picks!

Take up to 65% off Time & Tru

Our Absolute Favorite: This button front utility shirt pairs perfectly with jeans or skirts — You save 65% off!

Not your style? Check out Time & Tru deals at Walmart!

Take up to 31% off Free Assembly

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this scallop trim sleeveless sweater because it’s lightweight and versatile — You save 31% off!

Not your style? Check out Free Assembly deals at Walmart!

Take up to 49% off Sofia’s Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: Having a versatile, flouncy dress is essential for summer! This cutout maxi dress is perfect for a baby shower or a wedding — You save 49% off!

Not your style? Check out Sofia’s Jeans deals at Walmart!

Take up to 70% off Fantaslook

Our Absolute Favorite: This puffy sleeve tunic top has a ’70s vibe but still feels modern — You save 70% off!

Not your style? Check out Fantaslook deals at Walmart!

Take up to 70% off MOSHU

Our Absolute Favorite: This v-neck T-shirt will become your new closet staple — You save 70% off!

Not your style? Check out Moshu deals at Walmart!

Take up to 57% off Terra & Sky

Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all dress lovers! This square neck smocked dress comes is multiple bold colors that we’re sure you’ll love — You save 57% off!

Not your style? Check out Terra & Sky deals at Walmart!

Take up to 51% off Scoop

Our Absolute Favorite: This satin midi slip dress is such a streamlined and colorful option that will add a pop of color to your summer rotation — You save 51% off!

Not your style? Check out Scoop deals at Walmart!

Take up to 16% off DOKOTOO

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this tank top because it’s roomy and breezy — You save 44% off!

Not your style? Check out Dokotoo deals at Walmart!