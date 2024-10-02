Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner! (And no, this isn’t an article from July.) Two mid-summer days just weren’t enough time, so Amazon will be running it back for its Prime Big Deal Days event this fall! You can shop everything from gifts and tech to essentials, beauty, home goods, fashion and more at big-time discounts. Thank you, Amazon!

Related: Everything to Know About Amazon's Upcoming Prime Big Deal Days It's officially fall! While we're looking forward to all of the pumpkin spice lattes, scary movies and apple orchards to come, we're most excited about the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event, also known as the fall version of Amazon Prime Day. And if there even being a fall Prime Day is news to you, […]

The event goes from October 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until October 9 at midnight, so you’ll have two full days to snag your favorites. But while anticipating the sale is exciting, we’re in our getting ahead era; if there’s an opportunity to beat the competition and grab the best deals before the masses do, we’ll be on it. Luckily, there is!

What many people don’t know is that Amazon is hosting Black Friday-level deals right now for early shoppers (like you!) to take advantage of. Endless items you would have wanted to buy anyway (as well as items you didn’t know you needed) are marked down. It’s like Christmas in November!

But if you’re like Us and want only the best of the best deals, read on! We gathered 9 deals that you seriously can’t miss. These items will likely sell out during the actual Prime Day event, so get ahead of the curve now! You’ll thank Us later.

You save: 55% Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Price: $159 $350 Description Everyone’s favorite headphones are over half off! These noise-canceling headphones have 22 hours of listening time, Bluetooth capabilities and a built-in microphone for taking calls. See it!

Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Price: $200 Description This cordless vacuum is designed with an ultra-powerful suction to get stubborn pet hair, dirt, dust and grime off your floors and out of your carpet. It’s Amazon’s choice! See it!

You save: 53% Ugg Whitecap Plush Reversible Fleece Blanket Price: $46 $98 Description Perfect gift alert! Ugg doesn’t just make boots and slippers. This reversible fleece throw will become a household favorite with its plush feel, ultra-soft material and versatile design. See it!

You save: 58% Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Price: $55 $130 Description We can’t believe this Fire HD 8 Tablet is 58% off! An updated hexa-core processor makes it up to 30% faster than the previous generation. Plus, this one has 13 hours of battery life! See it!

You save: 35% Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker Price: $129 $200 Description Calling all coffee connoisseurs! This Nespresso machine and milk frother combo will replace your daily Starbucks. Brew everything from a double espresso to a single shot over ice. See it!

You save: 17% Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Price: $249 $300 Description Instead of the Dyson Airwrap, opt for this bestselling multi-styler that includes auto-wrap curlers, a flat nozzle, an oval brush and a paddle brush for all of your drying and styling needs. Constant heat monitoring is just icing on the cake! See it!

You save: 20% Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Toothbrush Price: $80 $100 Description If you haven’t hopped on the electric toothbrush grind yet, let this be your sign. You can’t go wrong with Philips Sonicare! This powerful toothbrush has three brushing modes, a pressure sensor and two weeks of battery life. See it!

You save: 54% Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation Price: $23 $50 Description Amazon Echo Dots are household essentials. You’ll love how easy it is to control your compatible smart devices, find out the weather and set a timer while cooking — all hands-free! See it!

You save: 40% Ninja Blender Mega Kitchen System Price: $120 $200 Description Why choose between a blender, food processor and smoothie machine when you can have all of the above? This multipurpose Ninja system has all of your salsa, dough and smoothie bases covered. See it!