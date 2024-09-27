Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s fall y’all! If the changing temperatures and shifting vibes have you plotting a complete wardrobe overhaul, pause for a second. You don’t have to spend an entire paycheck to refresh your look! Accessories are a secret hack to elevate your style without breaking the bank. Jewelry happens to be our favorite!

But affordable jewelry is a hit or miss; you run the risk of it looking cheap, tarnishing promptly and actually downgrading your style. That’s why investing in a few moderately priced yet high-quality jewelry pieces is key! Mint & Lily specializes in personalized jewelry pieces that look like they’re worth hundreds, but most fall in the double-digit range.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a necklace, bracelet or ring for yourself, your mom, your best friend or even your coworker, there’s a trendy piece waiting at Mint & Lily! We gathered a few of our absolute favorites guaranteed to level up your look.

Happy shopping!

Tiny Stackable Name Ring

We can’t think of a more meaningful jewelry piece for mothers. Plus, these dainty stackable rings are designed to never fade, rust or tarnish!

Get the Tiny Stackable Name Ring for $39 (originally $79) at Mint & Lily!

Pave Initial Pendant Necklace

This pendant necklace combines two hot styles in one! A paperclip chain with a big and bold initial pendant is a match made in jewelry heaven. Choose between an 18 or 24-inch chain!

Get the Pave Initial Pendant Necklace for $49 (originally $78) at Mint & Lily!

433 Beaded Bracelet Set

Look no further for a bracelet that anyone will enjoy! This bracelet set includes three bracelets with two different bead sizes. It’s waterproof, too!

Get the 433 Beaded Bracelet Stackable Set for $49 (originally $100) at Mint & Lily!

Classic Photo Necklace

Keep your loved ones close to your heart at all times with this mini photo necklace. The piece will pair beautifully with anything in your fall wardrobe!

Get the Classic Photo Necklace for $49 (originally $100) at Mint & Lily!

Statement Initial Necklace

Make a statement with a maximalist initial necklace! With a medium 20-inch chain, this necklace can be layered with both short and long necklaces.

Get the Statement Initial Necklace for $43 (originally $86) at Mint & Lily!

Personalized Birthstone Stacking Name Rings

We’re obsessed! Not only can you engrave the name of a loved one, but also the birthstone(s) of your choosing. Each set comes with three rings including a sparkly white zircon band.

Get the Personalized Birthstone Stacking Name Rings for $69 (originally $140) at Mint & Lily!

Gold Beaded Birthstone Bracelet

Chic and classy, this beaded birthstone bracelet can be worn solo or with your other faves. It looks much more expensive than it is!

Get the Gold Beaded Birthstone Bracelet for $39 (originally $80) at Mint & Lily!

Crystal Spinning Fidget Ring

Meet the elevated version of a fidget spinner. With dazzling crystals and a shiny stainless steel coating, this spinning ring is guaranteed to calm your anxiety.

Get the Crystal Spinning Fidget Ring for $29 (originally $60) at Mint & Lily!

Personalized Minimalist Letter Necklace

It doesn’t get more personalized than a necklace with your name on it — literally. This necklace has a sleek, simple design that screams “demure”!

Get the Personalized Minimalist Letter Necklace for $49 (originally $99) at Mint & Lily!