Loving the Paris Olympics? While we enjoy watching the athletes compete, we’ve also been loving all of the beauty content from our favorites; we love to hear what products they use. Olympic swimming medalist Abbey Weitzeil may be an extraordinary athlete, but some may be surprised to hear she also struggles with one thing: acne.

“I am a professional swimmer, and the frequent exposure to chlorine and the harsh sun really affected my skin,” Weitzeil explains to Us. The Olympic swimmer tried many skincare products and treatments, but nothing was improving her skin. That’s when she learned about Face Reality Skincare. “I started a skin regimen with Face Reality,” Weitzeil says. “Face Reality works with you to identify your individual skincare needs, and then their experts create a customized skincare program using their various products – specifically for you. I love having options and products available to me since my skin needs change depending on the season, training demands, stress level, travel, etc.”

When it comes to beauty products, especially as an athlete, you want a product that works for your skin after long days of practice and competitions.

“I wouldn’t say that my skin changed before or after I became an Olympian, but that being a swimmer in general has really caused my skin to struggle,” Weitzeil says. “The combination of the chlorine and the sun is tough on anyone’s skin, and being in the chlorine twice a day almost every day, plus sweating in between during dryland gym workouts, caught up to me.”

Want to know more about how Face Reality Skincare has helped her complexion? The Olympic medalist shared her exact skincare routine with Us. Check it out below:

First thing in the morning, Weitzeil uses the Ultra Gentle Gel Cleanser to gently wash her face. After cleansing her face, she follows her skincare routine with the Moisture Balance Toner, which provides extra moisture to hydrate her skin. To give her skin an additional dose of hydration, she uses the HydraBalance Gel, which can also help reduce the appearance of an oily shine. Sometimes, you need an exfoliant to brighten your skin, so the 27-year-old athlete uses this L-Mandelic Serum to smooth discoloration. A mask is often the best way to calm your skin. With the help of the HydraCalm Mask‘s ingredients like hyaluronic acid, blue agave leaf and honeysuckle extract, this pick helps revitalize Weitzeil’s skin. She finishes off her morning skincare routine with a Daily SPF 30 Lotion. At night, she uses the same routine in the morning, but replaces the SPF lotion with the Advanced Acne Med.

