The U.S. women’s gymnastics team proved they’re still the greatest of all time by cinching the coveted gold medal at the Paris Olympics. These girls are total superstars! And much like their gold medals, their skin absolutely shined — especially Jordan Chiles. I’d expect the Olympian to have some sort of long-winded expensive skincare routine, but I was pleasantly surprised to learn that some of her favorite products are from the drugstore brand Bliss.

Before securing the team gold medal, Chiles outlined her beauty routine to Vogue in a recent YouTube video. The 23-year-old gymnast was incredibly candid about her skin struggles. “I had really really bad acne when I was younger. I didn’t know how to take care of it, but now that I do I like to embrace it,” she details. Since introducing the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum into her routine, her confidence has skyrocketed.

Get the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum for $19 (originally $28) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

“Vitamin C is actually really good for your skin,” Chiles says as she dots a pea-sized amount all over her face. “Look at the glow already, we’re glowing today guys!” As someone who has struggled with hyperpigmentation, this serum has become a necessity in the gymnast’s routine. Vitamin C is known as the gold-standard brightening ingredient that not only boosts luminosity but also diminishes dark spots caused by acne over time.

This supercharged serum pairs vitamin C with other powerful ingredients like a blend of patented tri-peptides that work to enhance collagen production for a more plump, lifted complexion. Additionally, green tea extract adds extra antioxidant protection to ward off future skin damage from the sun, pollution and other external aggressors.

It never ceases to amaze me when incredibly affordable skincare can produce results that rival the high-end formulas. Bliss has proven time and time again that you don’t need to drop a ton of money for the best skin of your life — and it has a track record to back it up. Along with Chiles, over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have sung the serum’s praises. “I use this twice a day after washing to help eliminate sun spots on my face,” one reviewer writes. “Within a couple of weeks my skin was noticeably improved. The spots are nearly gone, my skin is clear and smooth, and I literally look like I’m glowing. Highly recommend for people looking to eliminate age spots and even their skin.”

Not everyone will have the opportunity to compete in the Olympics in their lifetime, but they sure can glow like a gold medal winner with the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum. Award-winning skin awaits!

