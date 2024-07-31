Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

All eyes are on Paris for the Olympics . . . but not just for the athletes. While some people are glued to the TV watching gymnastics or volleyball, I’ve been laser-focused on French makeup. Parisians have always had an effortlessly chic aura about them because they keep things simple. Aside from a little bit of tinted moisturizer, a touch of blush and a swipe of mascara (and sometimes a red lip), they don’t overcomplicate things.

You can easily emulate the sophisticated vibe with the makeup you already have . . . or you could use the exact products that French women have sworn by for decades. Thanks to Amazon, there are plenty of French beauty formulas that will arrive at your doorstep in just two days – no need to cross an ocean to stock up.

Best French Makeup Products on Amazon

1. Embryolisse Radiant Complexion Cream: Multitasking at its finest, this lightweight tinted cream evens out your complexion and gives you a rosy, healthy tinge. Along with blending it in all over your face, you can tactfully place it along the apples of your cheeks for a youthful flush — just $32!

2. Talika Lipocils Mascara: Clumps and flakes are the enemy of French girl makeup. To fully pull off the look, you want to lightly accentuate your natural lashes. This French drugstore staple instantly volumizes and lifts for a natural-looking lash lift effect. Plus, it also improves lash length over time — just $30!

3. Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil: The best French secret? Extending your makeup down your body with a bit of glowing oil. Just a drop of this golden shimmer oil will make your skin radiate and smell divine — just $45!

4. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Aging Primer SPF 50: Remember, it’s very French to keep things simple. That means knocking out multiple steps with one product. This primer does double-duty, ensuring your makeup stays pristine all day long while also protecting your skin from the sun’s rays with SPF 50 — just $41!

5. By Terry Paris Ombre Black Star Cream Eyeshadow: Rather than blending away at powder eyeshadow formulas, apply eyeshadow the French way with cream. Swipe on this richly pigmented stick and gently blend with your finger for an easy breezy smokey eye — just $38!

6. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil: Keep things natural and juicy on your lips during the day with this iconic lip oil that gives you that just-bitten look . . . like if you just ate a Popsicle and the stain is all that remains – just $30!

7. Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick: For those special nights out, all you really need is a swipe of a rich red lipstick. If you have a preference for matte, this one feels like velvet on lips and never leaves your pout dry or cracked — was $35 now just $21!

8. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water: French makeup may be overall low-key, but you can’t forget to take it off at the end of the day. Swipe this hydrating French micellar water before going to bed for fresh, glowing, clean skin — just $30!