Are you tired of applying foundation? While foundations are the best way to conceal blemishes and create a smooth canvas for your other makeup products, they can feel heavy on the skin. If you’ve tried different options like skin tints, BB and CC creams and haven’t been impressed, we have the thing for you. The It Cosmetics CC+ Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream SPF 50+ is an excellent option that’s on sale at Nordstrom. It smooths skin and is paired with SPF for protection!

The It Cosmetics CC+ Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream SPF 50+ strikes a smooth balance between a light skin tint and foundation, giving plenty of coverage without weighing down the skin. It’s developed with plastic surgeons to ensure the formula provides hydration and coverage that doesn’t crease or crack. The CC cream includes hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins, which help reduce the appearance of acne scarring and signs of aging. There is also a dose of an anti-aging serum and SPF, to add another form of defense to keep your skin looking flawless.

Get the It Cosmetics CC+ Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream SPF 50+ for $38 (originally $47) at Nordstrom!

Shoppers with all skin types praise the CC+ Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream’s finish.

One Nordstrom shopper called the CC cream “the best.” They also added: “The first day I used this, people said I was glowing. Then, a week later, my boss said I must just be super happy because I’ve been glowing all week. I’ve been using Lancôme for almost 15 years. I’ve tried smash box and other brands. Hands down, this is my new replacement. RIP Lancôme. It was a good run.”

“The Holy Grail of CC creams,” another wrote. “I have extremely sensitive skin — both eczema and rosacea. This doesn’t break me out, has 50 SPF and looks great. I would buy it in a bigger size if available. I use moisturizer underneath and the coverage is beautiful.”

“Beautiful finish lasts all day (and longer), never cakey, doesn’t settle into fine lines,” a final reviewer said. “I have used many types of foundation over the years. But this is hands down the best for mature skin or not so mature skin.”

