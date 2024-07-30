Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I should probably be ashamed to admit this, but I’m late to the WNBA party. Major cringe, I know! I can feel your judgment all the way over here. I’m a work in progress, though. I’m brushing up on player positions and slowly piecing terminology together. Despite my limited knowledge of women’s basketball, there’s one thing that I do know. The stars of the WNBA are always dressed to impress! Whether they’re sporting mini skirts and sunglasses in their tunnel shots ahead of games or posing for selfies in chic styles, I’m always paying attention to what the players of the W are rocking. As a beauty and fashion writer, that’s where I can lend my expertise.

Related: 16 Rich Mom Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge Finding a pair of sunglasses that flatters your face shape, suits your clothing style and fits within your budget isn’t an easy task. In fact, they can be one of the toughest accessories to nail down! Some people find their dream pair of sunnies for $8 at Target, but if you’re like Us and enjoy […]

After lurking around A’ja Wilson, DiJonai Carrington, Monique Billings and Kahleah Cooper‘s Instagram accounts, I discovered they all rocked one common accessory. Each hopper has worn frames by celeb-loved sunglasses brand Quay (pronounced Kee). Not familiar with Quay? Notable names like Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian and Charli D’Amelio have all been spotted rocking Quay sunnies. They’re just that popular.

When it comes to the W, the game-changing ballers rocked oversized and bold styles that we absolutely adore. Check out which styles they wore ahead.

High Profile Polarized Aviators

Ahead of the WNBA All-Star Weekend, Las Vegas Aces champion and MVP Wilson paired a yellow and brown mesh shirt with an animal print mini skirt, a yellow handbag, and matching heels. She accessorized her ‘fit with Quay’s High Profile Polarized Aviator Sunglasses. The polarized sunnies have a brown tortoise frame and brown polarized lenses that were a spot-on match for her ensemble.

Get the High Profile Polarized Aviators for $115 at Quay!

TTYL Rimless

In May, Wilson put together one of our favorite color combinations in a sweet ensemble. She paired a muted pink cropped hoodie with a vibrant orange leather skirt. This time, she rocked the TTYL Rimless Sunglasses with orange iridescent lenses!

Get the TTYL Rimless glasses for $35 (originally $89) at Quay!

Balance Shield

Connecticut Sun shooting guard Carrington served Y2K vibes in a customized micro mini True Religion denim set. I couldn’t help but swoon over the matching denim tote bag she carried and the dazzling sliver knee-high boots she posed in. The rose and silver Balance Shield sunnies she wore added the perfect contrast!

Get the Balance Shield glasses for $125 at Quay!

On Set Wrapped Shield

Dallas Wing Power Forward Billings put her main character energy on full display in a playful outfit she shared on Instagram. We loved the denim patchwork jacket and the pleated mini skirt she paired it with. Of course, the On Set Wrapped Shield frames she wore delivered 10s across the board!

Get the On Set Wrapped Shield sunnies for $105 at Quay!

Balance Shield

WNBA champion and Phoenix Mercury guard Copper turned the tunnel into her very own runway in an all-black ‘fit. Like Carrington, she rocked the Balance Shield frames, but instead of rose and silver, Cooper rocked an all-black pair.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Balance Shield sunnies for $125 at Quay!