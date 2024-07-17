Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taylor Swift is no stranger to staring directly at the sun, so it’s no surprise that she’s a fan of classic sunglasses. Longtime Swifties know that the Grammy winner constantly rocked Ray-Ban’s Original Wayfarer Square Sunglasses during her Red era. She even pulled them out for a fun TikTok in promoting “Wildest Dreams.” Want to rock a T-Swift-approved slay? The singer’s beloved accessories are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

If you ask Us, the summer is an ideal time to stock up on sunglasses. Not only are sunnies super-cute accessories but they help keep the sun out of your eyes and who wouldn’t love that? Swift isn’t the only A-lister known for rocking the wildly popular sunnies. Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba have all rocked Ray-Ban sunnies, proving just how trendy and stylish they are.

Wondering what makes the Original Ray-Ban Wayfarer so special? They feature the brand’s high-quality glass lenses and offer 100% UV protection. So you don’t have to worry about the harmful effects of sun exposure. The celeb-loved sunnies have polarized lenses to improve clarity and contrast. Best of all? The lenses reduce glare and eye strain, which is helpful for those of Us who stare at electronic devices for extended periods of time. They’re even scratch-resistant!

Get the Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Square Sunglasses for just $134 (originally $230) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

These sunnies are a hit with celebrities and shoppers alike. More than 300 customers purchased the trendy sunnies within the past month. Over 2,000 shoppers left perfect 5-star ratings from reviewers who can’t get enough! “I’ve been wearing Wayfarers on and off for almost 40 years. That’s a long time to be attached to any one product and that should speak volumes about how timeless these sunglasses are,” one five-star customer wrote.

Another shopper raved about how long the sunnies last. “I’ve had these sunglasses for around 4 years and they are fantastic! Great sun protection, classic style, and good value for the money. I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a reasonably priced set of Ray Bans that are also looking for the classic Ray Ban sunglass style!” These glasses are so popular, one final reviewer raved that they’re “the greatest sunglass design of all time.” If Swift’s co-sign wasn’t enough, the customer reviews truly does speak to how comfy and cute they are.

Are you ready to enter your accessories era? Stock up on Taylor Swift’s go-to sunglasses while they’re on sale for Amazon Prime Day!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ray-Ban here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!