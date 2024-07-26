Gymnast Jordan Chiles is ready to rock the Paris Olympics, and she’s not giving up her manicure in order to do so.

“A lot of people always ask me how I do gymnastics with such long nails. To tell you the truth, they actually help me with my technique,” Chiles, 23, recently told the Associated Press. “That’s really how I make sure I don’t break a nail.”

While Chiles has accidentally chipped a nail during a meet on occasion, naturally, the acrylics mostly stay put on her fingers.

“One literally broke in half and started bleeding, [but] a majority of the time, my nails are normally either this long or I’ve had longer,” Chiles added, flashing a glimpse at her manicure. “My coach got mad at me one time, so I had to get them a little shorter.”

She added, “But, yeah, I can do gymnastics with nails. It’s like, you know, people always have to have that one little touch of who they are within their sport? Mine’s my nails.”

Chiles will represent Team USA in the Olympic gymnastics events alongside teammates Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera. Before the Games kicked off Friday, July 26, Chiles chatted with Us Weekly about her other beauty must-haves.

“My eyebrows always got to be done,” the two-time Olympian exclusively told Us in May. “Like, you know, when people always say that a purse is their finishing product to an outfit? So when it comes to my makeup, my eyebrows are like that finishing product and with having Got2B Glued, their eyebrow gel is literally the best thing any girl could ask for.”

Chiles has her own beauty routine ahead of the competition, but she will wear matching GK Elite leotards with her teammates. This year’s costumes come in blue with red, white and blue rhinestones covering the bodice and sleeves. For Friday’s Opening Ceremony, the gymnasts will twin with other Team USA athletes in Ralph Lauren ensembles.