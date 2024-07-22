Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, wedding season never ends. Not even when the weather is soaring near triple digits. If you’re a wedding guest this summer, you’re probably on the hunt for fashionable dresses and jumpsuits that will earn you the title of best-dressed wedding guest. Abercrombie & Fitch is a great place to start!

The trendy retailer (and e-tailer) has a game-changing wedding guest section that’s filled with stunning, eye-catching looks. From vibrant colors to luxe pleats and dreamy florals, if there’s a silhouette or style you like, you can bet Abercrombie & Fitch has a style to match. With that in mind, we rounded up statement-making wedding guest outfits that you’ll absolutely love.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this bright yellow dress because it looks just like the iconic one Kate Hudson wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days!

2. Flowy Pleats: Don’t feel like rocking a dress? This wide-leg jumpsuit is a chic alternative. It has soft silky fabric and flattering pleats!

3. Graphic Illusion: Are you a fan of see-through ensembles? You’ll love this high-neck dress. It has an intense floral print design and sheer mesh fabric that shows subtle pops of skin!

4. Knotted: Keep things simple and sweet in this maxi dress. It comes in three shades and has a twisted knot at the front for a unique touch!

5. Draped Tiers: This powdery green maxi dress will move with grace as you walk, thanks to ruffly drapes!

6. Puffy Florals: Love a vibrant design? You’ll swoon over this colorful floral print dress. If you ask Us, the puff sleeves are an amazing accent!

7. Cascading Ruffles: Ruffle tiers and a thigh-high slit collide for the ultimate spaghetti dress!

8. Floaty Tube Top: You can’t go wrong with a chic tube top dress. This floral print style has cute ruffles!

9. Off-the-Shoulder Slay: Have the ultimate magenta moment in this silky off-the-shoulder dress!

10. Last but Not Least: Want to rock a flowy train? This colorful ruffle strap dress has a chic high-low hem that gives the illusion of a flowy train!