Denim Deals! Abercrombie Jeans Are 25% Off This Weekend Only

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Daydreaming of denim that fits like a glove? You’re in luck! From now until Monday, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 25% off all jeans, as well as 15% off almost everything else on the site. Plus, save an additional 15% at checkout with the code DENIMAF!

Your new daily denim is just a click away! From high-waisted straight silhouettes to low-rise baggy looks, these jeans are flattering, comfortable and fashion-forward. Every denim style comes in Classic and Curve Love, the viral fit that eliminates waist gap with extra room throughout the hip and thigh. Okay, options!

Related: The Jeans I Recommend to Literally Everyone Are 25% Off Right Now I literally tell anyone who will listen about these jeans that I wear on repeat, and now I need to tell everyone that they’re on sale! Yes, that’s right, Abercrombie & Fitch is hosting its semi-annual sale on denim, which offers 25% off all jeans including new styles and bestsellers! Now I can finally give […]

Choose from multiple denim washes in sizes 23 to 37, as well as a variety of lengths: Extra Short, Short, Regular, Long and Extra Long. No need to visit the tailor for a customized cut!

Finding a favorite pair of jeans is like coming back home after a long trip away — the ultimate cozy comfort. So, make sure you shop this dreamy denim while it’s still on sale this weekend!

High-Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

Curve Love Mid-Rise 90s Straight Jean

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

Ultra High-Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

Curve Love Low-Rise Baggy Jean

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

Ultra High-Rise Stretch Flare Jean

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

Mid-Rise 90s Straight Jean

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

Curve Love Mid-Rise Barrel Jean

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

Low-Rise Ultra Loose Jean

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

Maternity 90s Straight Jean

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

High-Rise Loose Jean

Was $90 You Save 49% On Sale: $46 See It!