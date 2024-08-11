Your account
Shop With Us

Denim Deals! Abercrombie Jeans Are 25% Off This Weekend Only

By
Abercrombie denim deals
Abercrombie & Fitch

Daydreaming of denim that fits like a glove? You’re in luck! From now until Monday, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 25% off all jeans, as well as 15% off almost everything else on the site. Plus, save an additional 15% at checkout with the code DENIMAF!

Your new daily denim is just a click away! From high-waisted straight silhouettes to low-rise baggy looks, these jeans are flattering, comfortable and fashion-forward.  Every denim style comes in Classic and Curve Love, the viral fit that eliminates waist gap with extra room throughout the hip and thigh. Okay, options!

Choose from multiple denim washes in sizes 23 to 37, as well as a variety of lengths: Extra Short, Short, Regular, Long and Extra Long. No need to visit the tailor for a customized cut!

Finding a favorite pair of jeans is like coming back home after a long trip away — the ultimate cozy comfort. So, make sure you shop this dreamy denim while it’s still on sale this weekend!

High-Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

Curve Love Mid-Rise 90s Straight Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

Ultra High-Rise Ankle Straight Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

Curve Love Low-Rise Baggy Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

Ultra High-Rise Stretch Flare Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

Mid-Rise 90s Straight Jean

model 6

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

Curve Love Mid-Rise Barrel Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

 

Low-Rise Ultra Loose Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

Maternity 90s Straight Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 37%
On Sale: $57
See It!

High-Rise Loose Jean

model 1

Was $90You Save 49%
On Sale: $46
See It!
