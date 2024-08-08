Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There’s nothing like finding a pair of nice, high-quality jeans. Whether you prefer straight leg or boot cut, high-waist or low-rise, Walmart has an assortment of luxe-looking jeans up for grabs. Best of all? You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg, either. Trusted brands like Levi and Lee have affordable and durable denim for under $30!
That’s right! You can snag everything from bestsellers to trendy styles for less than dinner and a mocktail at your favorite restaurant. We rounded up 10 luxe-looking jeans that no one will ever guess came from Walmart. Shop our top picks ahead!
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Beyoncé named a track on her Cowboy Carter album after Levi jeans, so you know how classic the brand is. We found a roomy pair with a relaxed fit and chic slanted pockets — $27!
2. Affordable Find: In the spirit of oversized denim, we couldn’t help but highlight this light wash pair. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re super-affordable, too . Best of all they come with a unique Y2K-style streak across the thighs — $15!
3. Inclusive Sizing: Shoppers of all sizes prepared to be delighted! These baggy pants are available in sizes 1-21 — $!
4. Cargo Flare: If you love the convenience of cargo pants but prefer a flare-leg design, these are the dark wash ones are the ones for you — $23!
5. Bestseller: Not only are these comfy bottoms Walmart bestsellers, but they also come in unique sizes, including plus and short — $23!
6. Giddy Up: If you’re a fan of the trendy Western-inspired cowboy style, you’re want to check out these boot cut pants. They’re perfect for pairing with your favorite cowboy boots — was $40, now $25!
7. Black Out: Not a fan of ultra low-rise jeans? These all-black trousers are mid-rise and have a boot cut silhouette — $25!
8. Vintage Nod: Do you love ’70s-inspired wide-leg designs? These high-rise bottoms come in a rich dark wash and feature large slanted pockets — $28!
9. Buttoned Up: Get extra support and protection from the double button detail along the waist of these chic pants — $29!
10. Last but Not Least: No one will know that these soft, suede-looking trousers are actually jeans — $29!