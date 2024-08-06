Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just a few days ago a TikTok video about rich mom style went viral on TikTok, now with over 154.4k views, proving that the trend is still very much in full force. Another trend that’s still in full force? Cute matching sets — and these 15 styles from Walmart embody rich mom style and seamlessly pair with sneakers, flats, heels and more.

From pilates dates to PTA meetings, rich moms are just as busy as the rest of Us. This is why they need sets like the below that are easy to throw with any shoe, but also show off their style prowess as well. These 15 sets start at just $7 and can all be dressed up with heels for an important meeting, but also dressed down with tennis shoes for picking the kids up from school.

Related: Closet Refresh! 11 Last-Minute Summer Finds That Look Stylish and Chic — Under $25 Can you believe it? We’re more than halfway through the summer. We still have a few more weeks of fun left before Labor Day so that means we’ve got to get to it. If you’re on the hunt for cute summer finds that you can snag for an affordable price, we’ve got you covered. We […]

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Versatile, stylish, comfortable, the product imagery shows how well this geometric-print set goes with heels — $25!

2. The Runner Up! Coming in a close second is this tank top and shorts set that can be dressed up with strappy heels and crossbody for a girls night and down with sandals for a walk on the beach — $13!

3. Classy and Cute: If your rich mom style veers more toward classy, elevated and minimal, this color-blocking set is your perfect pick — $30!

4. Airport Chic: Wear this cozy textured set to corral the kids in the airport with your comfiest tennis shoes or with sandals to wear for casual drinks on a patio with friends — $38!

5. Fall Ready! Get your wardrobe prepped for fall with this cozy sweater-style set that comes with a long sleeve hoodie top and wide leg pants — $35!

6. Short and Sweet: This sweet gingham-print set comes with a short sleeve top, shorts, has ruffled hems and a tie-up front — was $18, now $16!

7. Power Suit! Pose in this linen-like powersuit that consists of a trendy sleeveless vest, flowy wide leg pants and contrast front buttons for detailing — $16!

Related: 13 Oversized Denim Shorts and Jeans That You Can Wear As Summer Transitions Into Fall — Starting at $22 We love summer fashion as much as the next fashionista, but we can’t deny how much the weather plays a role in what we wear. When temperatures are soaring for days in lengthy heat waves, the last thing any of Us want is to be caught in tight, fitted clothing that clings to the skin. […]

8. Hanging in the Hamptons: Perfect for hanging out, boating in the Hamptons is this breezy two piece-set, consisting of a button down top and matching pants — $34!

9. Dynamic Duo: We think this ribbed sweater set with a tank top and a matching skirt is a dynamic duo, able to be worn both in the fall and winter — $15!

10. Perfect Pair: Nothing pairs together quite as good as the oversized design of this summer-y two-piece set and it’s breathable, cotton and polyester fabric blend — $13!

11. Easily Elevating: Elevate your style in a snap with this silky matching set we see pairing well with some nude square toe heels and a sparkly crossbody bag — $13!

12. Scandi-Style: Embrace the trendy Scandi-style aesthetic with this striped set that could easily be dressed up with white heels and some gold jewelry and paired with some sneakers as well — was $8, now $7!

13. Plisse Please: Try a new texture out for something new with this flowy, plissé fabric set that consists of a tank top and wide leg pants — $13!

14. Comfy and Colorful: This button down and shorts set comes in a few colorful options like pink and blue and orange and green — was $22, now $19!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Island Time: If you’ve got a trip to the tropics in the books, you’re definitely going to want to pack this fun two-piece set that has wavy detailed hems and consists of a cropped tank and shorts — $24!