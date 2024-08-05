Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love summer fashion as much as the next fashionista, but we can’t deny how much the weather plays a role in what we wear. When temperatures are soaring for days in lengthy heat waves, the last thing any of Us want is to be caught in tight, fitted clothing that clings to the skin. Instead, roomy options like flowy dresses, oversized denim shorts and jeans come in handy.

In case you missed it, baggy denim is having the ultimate fashion moment. They’re so popular that they’re trending on Amazon. From knee-length denim shorts to full-length pants with Y2K-inspired designs, we’ve rounded up 15 baggy jeans and shorts that you can wear comfortably through the end of the summer and again during the fall. These cozy styles start at just $22!

Oversized Jeans

1. Rising Trend: Have you noticed an uptick in your favorite celebs and influencers rocking barrel jeans? We have! These oversized jeans have a loose silhouette that’s perfect for shoppers looking for a fashionable way to rock the emerging style — was $39, now just $27!

2. Vibrant Thing: Brighten up every room you enter, courtesy of these pink jeans. They have a chic gradient detail that sets them apart from traditional colored styles — just $39!

3. Durable Denim: Levi is known for top-notch denim. These flattering mid-rise jeans have a wide-leg design and trendy slanted front pockets — was $80, now just $56!

4. Low, Low, Low: If you’re a fashionista who lives for low-rise denim you’ll want to add these medium wash jeans to your cart ASAP — just $57!

5. Glitz ‘N Glam: Put a glamorous touch on the edgy style with these roomy jeans. They have dazzling rhinestone accents — just $22!

6. Street-Style Slay: You’ll look like you walked out of a Y2K add in these oversized bottoms. They have an edgy graphic design along the thigh — just $35!

7. Cropped Life: Want to ditch flare-leg silhouettes? These fun jeans have cute distressed detailing and a cropped hem — just $39!

8. Buttoned Up: Distress detailing along the knee is one of the many things we love about these stretchy jeans. They have a fun button detail instead of a traditional zipper — was $50, now just $43!

Oversized Denim Shorts

9. Bermuda Babe: Celebs like Katie Holmes have proved Bermuda shorts are in the summer. You’ll feel like a star in these roomy knee-length shorts — just $33!

10. Dress Code: Pull these cute white shorts out the next time you’re invited to an all-white party. They have a comfy waistband and cute fraying along the hemline — just $33!

11. Versatile Find: There’s no right or wrong way to style these roomy shorts — just $38!

12. Seeing Stars: Love odes to Y2K? You’ll be seeing stars in these trendy knee-length shorts — just $!

13. Crossed Up: These denim shorts come with a unique design along the waistline — just $34!