Nostalgic style trends are making waves this summer. From midi-length capris to ’80s-era bubble skirts, warm-weather styles from the past are back in full effect. Katie Holmes is one of the latest celebs to get all dressed up in a retro ensemble. The Alone Together actor was photographed in late July rocking a pair of Bermuda shorts, proving that jean shorts, aka ‘jorts’, are an essential this summer.

Details on Holmes’ exact shorts haven’t been confirmed, but as to be expected, we’ve been bitten by the inspo bug. After a trip to Amazon, we found a pair of knee-length bottoms that look just like the ones the 45-year-old rocked. Best of all? You can snag them for just $32!

The Necooer Denim Bermuda Shorts are a stretchy dark denim style with slight fraying along the thigh and hemline. The roomy pants come in 8 other shades, ranging from pink to white. There are 6 blue shades and one black style. If you want to recreate Holmes’ exact look, it’s easy and breezy. Layer a soft chiffon blouse over a camisole and throw on a chic baseball cap. You’ll look like the ultimate rich mom fashionista on the go.

Get the Necooer Denim Bermuda Shorts for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

In terms of fit, Amazon shoppers rave that these shorts are cute and comfortable. “They are the perfect washed-out denim color,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I love how they look a little shredded and worn. These are super comfortable and I highly recommend them.” They’re roomy and soft, so won’t have to worry about them sticking to your thighs because of the heat and that’s a plus since most of Us plan to be on the go for the rest of the summer.

Looking for a celeb-loved style that will keep you comfy and cute as summer winds down? Try a pair of lengthy denim shorts. This retro style check off all the boxes. Best of all? You can snag this celeb-loved bottoms for just $32!

