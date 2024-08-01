Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know that grandpa sneakers are in right now, but our fashionista friend Katie Holmes has taken the ugly shoe trend to new heights . . . or trails, we should say!

The star was spotted last year wearing open-toe hiking sandals with a maxi skirt, cashmere sweater and designer bag, officially making “luxe-looking dad sandals” a thing. Other celebs like Gigi Hadid have rocked the polarizing dad sandal look since then, proving that the trend is still very much alive!

Holmes’ sandals were a pair of Chloé x Teva sandals, but number one, those would set you back $575 and number two, they’re not in stock anyway! Consider it a blessing in disguise for your bank account, however, because we found a pair of bestselling Amazon sandals that look strikingly similar to the designer-collab ones — without the hefty price tag.

These sporty sandals are designed for walking and hiking, featuring a lightweight molded footbed and a soft microfiber cover to provide additional cushioning. The midsole uses Eco Fluidform Direct Comfort Technology to give these sandals a stable, flexible feel, all while remaining ultra-comfy, supportive and trendy, of course!

For added stability, these shoes have a rugged rubber outsole to grip all sorts of terrains — including plain concrete if you plan to wear them for the style like Holmes. Clean lines, nearly invisible stitching and sleek nubuck leather material are just a few things we love about this classic sandal, making it easy to style with nearly anything in your current wardrobe rotation!

And with a fully adjustable lower strap and adjustable top straps, these sandals can be made your own. Reviewers adore the fit, style, versatility and support of these sandals, calling them “excellent quality”, “great for active people” and the “best fitting shoe”, many grabbing a second (or even third!) pair.

We can all thank Katie Holmes for making such a comfy shoe a trendy one.

Get the Ecco Yucatan Sport Sandal for $94 (originally $140) on Amazon!

