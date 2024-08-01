Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re one of the many of Us who love fall and Katie Holmes’ casual-chic style, get in line! Just in time for the changing of the seasons, her exact green jacket went on sale — and is still in stock!
Earlier this year, Holmes was spotted on the streets of New York City rocking the Everlane x Marques’ Almeida Canvas Patchwork Jacket. The Alone Together star styled it with a pair of baggy black trousers and a pair of black Jimmy Choo slingback pumps for an oversized but sleek look. This jacket has the perfect fall vibes, coming in a moss green color, and you can also now save extra cash while shopping it — 30% off!
Get the Everlane x Marques’ Almeida Canvas Patchwork Jacket (Originally $248) on sale for just $174 at Everlane!
Holmes’ jacket of choice was a collaboration between contemporary fashion brand Marques’ Almeida and Everlane. It’s no surprise as to why Holmes picked this jacket; it’s the perfect mix of her typical style — a blend of approachability and luxury. The design of the jacket also aligns seamlessly with her “cool girl-casual” style, made with an oversized fit, collared shacket design and contrast buttons.
What you’re getting when you’re paying for this jacket, versus something fast fashion, is its quality construction and sustainable make. Not only is it ethically made, noting exactly where it’s made on the product page, it’s also made of sustainable materials. This jacket will also be breathable and durable, sure to last for many cool weather seasons to come, made with 100% organic cotton on one part and 100% recycled nylon on the other.
Holmes is proof that the jacket can go with an elevated outfit, able to be both dressed up and down. It’s great for fall workdays where you need an extra layer in the mornings, perfect for throwing over blouses and with work trousers, dresses and skirts. But it’s also great for fall weekend fun, great for styling with your favorite pair of jeans and boots or over a boho maxi dress.
Don’t miss your chance! Get ahead on fall shopping and save $74 on this Holmes-loved jacket while it’s still on sale and still in stock.
