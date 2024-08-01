Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re one of the many of Us who love fall and Katie Holmes’ casual-chic style, get in line! Just in time for the changing of the seasons, her exact green jacket went on sale — and is still in stock!

Earlier this year, Holmes was spotted on the streets of New York City rocking the Everlane x Marques’ Almeida Canvas Patchwork Jacket. The Alone Together star styled it with a pair of baggy black trousers and a pair of black Jimmy Choo slingback pumps for an oversized but sleek look. This jacket has the perfect fall vibes, coming in a moss green color, and you can also now save extra cash while shopping it — 30% off!

Get the Everlane x Marques’ Almeida Canvas Patchwork Jacket (Originally $248) on sale for just $174 at Everlane!

Related: We Genuinely Can’t Tell the Difference Between Katie Holmes’ Sundress and This $18 One Katie Holmes may be a full-time actress, but we’re convinced she’s a full-time fashionista on the side. Katie was spotted in May in New York City wearing what we’re convinced is the outfit of the summer — a baggy sundress that’s loose, comfy and all types of trendy. Oh, and the star had her morning […]

Holmes’ jacket of choice was a collaboration between contemporary fashion brand Marques’ Almeida and Everlane. It’s no surprise as to why Holmes picked this jacket; it’s the perfect mix of her typical style — a blend of approachability and luxury. The design of the jacket also aligns seamlessly with her “cool girl-casual” style, made with an oversized fit, collared shacket design and contrast buttons.

What you’re getting when you’re paying for this jacket, versus something fast fashion, is its quality construction and sustainable make. Not only is it ethically made, noting exactly where it’s made on the product page, it’s also made of sustainable materials. This jacket will also be breathable and durable, sure to last for many cool weather seasons to come, made with 100% organic cotton on one part and 100% recycled nylon on the other.

Holmes is proof that the jacket can go with an elevated outfit, able to be both dressed up and down. It’s great for fall workdays where you need an extra layer in the mornings, perfect for throwing over blouses and with work trousers, dresses and skirts. But it’s also great for fall weekend fun, great for styling with your favorite pair of jeans and boots or over a boho maxi dress.

Related: Katie Holmes Brings Back a Summer Shoe Trend — Get the Look for $75 Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. We enjoy it when our favorite A-listers revive summer trends, especially when it comes to shoes. Shoes can really bring an outfit together, even if we’re just pairing them with […]

Don’t miss your chance! Get ahead on fall shopping and save $74 on this Holmes-loved jacket while it’s still on sale and still in stock.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Everlane x Marques’ Almeida Canvas Patchwork Jacket (Originally $248) on sale for just $174 at Everlane!

Related: Recreate Katie Holmes’ Lacey Designer Jacket For Just $25 Accessories are a fun way to spruce up any ensemble. From jackets to lightweight kimonos and duster coats, there are so many chic styles to try out. If you’re looking for an airy style to rock this summer, take some inspo from Katie Holmes. On Monday, June 10, the actor channeled luxurious style while attending […]