When it comes to fashion, I wouldn’t call myself a minimalist or a maximalist. I fall somewhere in the middle. I don’t have an exorbitant amount of clothes, yet I find myself donating a few bags every quarter. What remains in my wardrobe are smart, versatile staples that can be worn for multiple occasions and settings — like the Free Assembly Women’s Sleeveless Sweater Knit Midi Dress I found at Walmart.

This dress may look like a standard sweater dress — and it is — though it is one of those items that I find myself constantly reaching for. With a midi length that hits right below the knee, it’s a flattering height for people of all heights (including my 5’3″ self); the super soft ribbed knit feels hefty yet light, allowing me to wear it on humid days and chillier evenings alike; and the figure-skimming silhouette doesn’t feel restrictive, but rather beautifully hugs curves in a comfortable way.

Get the Free Assembly Women’s Sleeveless Sweater Knit Midi Dress for $30 at Walmart!

As someone who’s been trying to incorporate more color into my wardrobe, I was a bit apprehensive to add the black colorway to my closet, but, let’s be real — everyone needs a casual LBD. Plus, the white stitching along the arms and neckline give the dress an overall mod-ish look.

There’s no denying that black dresses offer supreme versatility, and I’ve been able to wear this out for almost every event — even work days. When I’m heading into the office I pair the dress with chunky loafers and a statement blazer (I prefer royal blue) to emit professionalism while still feeling comfortable. I’ve also worn it out on date nights with a simple pair of heels and statement earrings. I can’t help but grab it on casual errand days because it looks cool, casual and collected with white sneakers and a tote.

Other Walmart shoppers have nothing but wonderful things to say about this closet must-have. “The material is substantial, it feels much more expensive than it is,” one mentions. “The fit is perfect, snug in the right places and forgiving in the others. Arm openings are not so large that you see side boobage or side armpit. Very flattering and comfortable to wear. I also like the sporty white trim, perfect for summer.”

How many clothing items can you say work for the office, date night, casual days, dinners and more? I’m going to take a guess and say few to none — until you hang this in your closet. Truly, the Free Assembly Women’s Sleeveless Sweater Knit Midi Dress gives you versatility at its finest!

