Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, dear reader, but summer is nearing its end. Labor Day will be here before we know it and it’ll be time to bid farewell to seasonal perks like Summer Fridays. If you’re anything like me, you probably want to find ways to bring your summer wardrobe along as we transition into fall. Thankfully, that’s where transitional dresses come in handy.

Related: 12 Workout Dresses and Sets Cute Enough for Brunch, Too Hey there, fit fam! If you’re a gal who loves the gym, court or trail as much as you love your favorite brunch restaurant, we understand you. There’s nothing better than a yummy meal with friends after a game of tennis or a quick pilates class! A major part of matching the court-to-brunch aesthetic is […]

You don’t have to do a massive closet overhaul. It’s all about finding pieces that you can layer with jackets, tights, and boots when the weather gets more brisk. Long-sleeve frocks are a great option for styling with moto jackets and combat boots. Shirt dresses are the ultimate match for chunky cardigans and booties. All it takes is a simple white tank to re-purpose midi-length slip dresses. The styling options truly are endless. We’ve compiled a chic and affordable list of transitional dresses that you can rock all summer and continue wearing into the fall. Check out our top picks ahead.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Let everyone know you mean business in this 3/4-sleeve dress. Swiss dots are the perfect accent for this office-approved number!

2. Denim Duty: I love a denim moment. This chic midi-length dress is everything. It has a flirty plunging V-neck-style zipper and a pleated skirt design!

3. Ready to Glow: This full-length short-sleeve dress does all the heavy lifting. All you have to do is dress it up or down with shoes and outerwear!

4. Versatile Essential: If you’re on the hunt for a versatile piece you can rock in a number of ways, this all-white shirt dress is it! During the warmer months, it can rock it alone or pair it with denim cut-off shorts. During the fall you can style it with thick stockings and penny loafers or take an edgy approach with a leather bomber and chunky boots!

5. Lookalike: At first glance, you’d probably think this comfy number was a two-piece set instead of a stretchy dress because of it’s unique design. The sweater like material is airy and lightweight enough to keep you comfortable during the summer and warm when the temperature drops!

6. Ruffles ‘N Pleats: If you love looks with subtle accents, you’ll want to add this Boho-style dress to your cart ASAP! It has ruffle flutter sleeves and sophisticated pleats along the skirt!

7. Terrific Tiers: You’ll look so elegant and sophisticated in this midi-length dress. It has regal tiers and pleats for a refined look!

8. Baby Doll: Don’t be so quick to pack away styles like this baby doll mini dress when summer ends. All you have to do is pair it with leggings or tights and you’ll be good to go!

9. Vibrant Foliage: Fall is synonymous with neutral-colored leaves. This vibrant orange dress has delicate flowers designed throughout to match the seasonal vibes!

10. Grunge Slay: Channel edge grunge vibes with this black denim mini!

11. The Blues: Yes, I’ve already added an oversized shirt dress to this list, but this one comes in a neutral blue shade that you can pair with so many different hues!

12. Year-Round Slay: Frankly, you can wrong this long-sleeve dress year-round, it’s just that versatile. It’s made from lightweight fabric that’s breathable, but it’s designed in a unique way that maximizes comfort whether you’re rocking it with open-toe heels or knee-high boots!

13. Stretchy Style: This sleeveless dress has flattering rib knit material that’s ultra-flattering and slimming. It even comes with bold black ruffled pleats designed throughout. The material has a decent weight so you won’t feel too cool when you wear it!

14. Muted Stripes: You don’t need to do much to bring this stripe dress into the fall. The 3/4 sleeve design and midi-length silhouette are good enough to rock with flats and a denim jacket!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Last but Not Least: Heading back into the office this fall? All you need is an oversized blazer, a pair of sheer thighs and heels to feel comfy wearing this pink dress in the fall!