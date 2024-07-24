Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to dressing for transitional weather, it can be a little annoying. Think about it. During summer, you can wear too few clothes and feel cold — in the morning. And then, during the afternoon, it’s so blazing hot that you don’t know which way to turn. But it doesn’t have to be that way. With summer one-third of the way over, it’s time to strategize around your fall wardrobe rotation. One way to do it is to acquire fashion finds that are cool enough for the rest of winter and are slightly warm for the impending fall temperature drop.

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, there are versatile, functional pieces that will keep you feeling comfy no matter the season. We rounded up 15 stylish fashion finds that fare well in the summer and fall transitional weather period — read on to see our picks!

1. Flow On: This Yexpine smocked maxi dress is neutral and flowy — just $46!

2. Crop Me Out: We love this LILLUSORY bolero cardigan because of its Y2K vibes and versatile colors — was $40, now just $15!

3. Laid-Back Queen: This chouyatou hoodie maxi dress is perfect for lounging around the house or running errands — was $28, now just $26!

4. Seamless: This Automet jumpsuit is has a simple silhouette and has wide legs — was $30, now just $20!

5. Oversized Edge: This Dokuritu sweatshirt dress has a slight babydoll design and is oversized for maximum comfort — just $37!

6. Chanel Essence: If you love the sophistication factor of Chanel clothing, you’ll love this Urban Revivo tweed knitted sweater dress — just $70!

7. Knitted Elegance: This Sampeel sweater dress has a square neckline, and it’s super timeless — just $39!

8. Wrapped Up: This Zesica wrap dress is classic and has a pleated skirt — just $50!

9. Closet Staple: This Shewin oversized T-shirt has buttons and is very roomy — was $26, now just $22!

10. Off The Shoulder: You can pair this Dokotoo 3/4 sleeve top with jeans or trousers for an easy ensemble — was $37, now just $24!

11. She Means Business: We love this Nimin work pants because they have a high waist, and they’re so polished — just $36!

12. Pleats, Please: This Basoteeuo shirring midi skirt adds a perfect touch of pleats for an elegant finish — was $47, now just $18!

13. Cardi, Cardi: This Satuun cropped cardigan has chic buttons and feels plush to the touch — was $32, now just $29!

14. Boss and CEO: Throw these Lee straight leg pants on with heels and a button-down for a smart office-ready outfit — was $40, now just $35!

15. All Twisted Up: This Lillusory twist knot sweater is modern and edgy — was $40, now just $26!

16. Puffed Up: This Free Assembly Women’s Midi Shirtdress is versatile and fashion-forward — was $34, now just $17!