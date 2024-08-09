Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I literally tell anyone who will listen about these jeans that I wear on repeat, and now I need to tell everyone that they’re on sale! Yes, that’s right, Abercrombie & Fitch is hosting its semi-annual sale on denim, which offers 25% off all jeans including new styles and bestsellers! Now I can finally give my favorites a rest while I stock up on new colors and washes for the season!

Just in time for fall, Abercrombie’s denim sale will go from August 9 through August 12. On top of offering 25% off all denim styles, they’ve also added a stacking code, DENIMAF, which takes an additional 15% off all denim and everything else on the site. So now my credit card will really be in a world of hurt. Nonetheless, it’s worth it, because Abercrombie offers quality-made, timeless closet staples that will last for seasons to come.

As mentioned above, the jeans I can’t get enough of (and will be buying another color of during the sale), are the Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans. But the sale includes so many other shopper-favorites like the Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans and the Low Rise Baggy Jeans. But that just scratches the surface of all of the goodies in this sale. Keep scrolling to read more about my favorites!

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans

I took a look at my Abercrombie purchase history and realized that I bought these ’90s-style jeans back in October of 2023 and I haven’t stopped talking about them since. The second I tried these on, they fit like a glove. They take washes well and garner compliments all of the time. What I love about these jeans, and frankly all of Abercrombie for that matter, is that not only do they offer curve options that better shape to curvy girls like me, they also offer different length options so I don’t have to worry about tailoring. I have these jeans in a classic dark wash, which seems to go with nearly everything, but I plan to get them in a light wash during the sale for trendier outfits.

Curve Love Mid Rise Barrel Jean

The other jeans I simply can’t leave the sale without getting are these barrel jeans. Not only do these flatter my curves and make me look a little thinner, they’re also a trendy style. Making me look and feel like a fashionista rich mom, I’ll be pairing these with some sleek kitten heels, statement jewelry and a classic white tee. Find these jeans in light, medium and — the wash I will be getting — black.

Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Wrap Top

Naturally, I can’t leave the sale without creating a full outfit, complete with this elegant off-the-shoulder top. With its draped, crossover design, this top instantly elevates any outfit with jeans, creating a chic and posh look. I can picture myself putting on this top with jeans, of course, but also trousers for work and skirts as well. It’s made of a soft and stretchy cotton, modal and elastane fabric blend.

Low Rise Baggy Jean

Another pair of jeans I’m thinking about taking the plunge on during the sale are these low-rise baggy jeans. With the Y2K trend still going in full force, these jeans’ low-rise waist and baggy fit are ultra trendy. I also love that they come in a cheetah print for when I want to take a walk on the wild side. Like other Abercrombie jeans, these come in extra short, short, regular, long and extra long lengths.

High Rise Wide Leg Jean

Another pair of jeans I’ve also been eyeing is this wide-leg style. The silhouette is more elevating and flattering than your average jean, and also looks more fashionable. This style comes in the classic washes, light, medium and dark, and sizes 24 to 34.