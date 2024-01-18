Your account
Level Up Your Outfits With This Corset Bodysuit — Just $42!

By
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton-Modal Squareneck Corset Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch

Tired of your current wardrobe? Looking for some inventive ways to spice it up that aren’t going to break the bank? You can seriously transform lackluster slacks and boring skirts with the right top. The problem is, sometimes, you just don’t know the best way to style your outfit. Want a super easy go-to top that’ll always put some pep back into your outfit? Try a bodysuit!

But not just any bodysuit. That would make things too easy. The Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton-Modal Squareneck Corset Bodysuit is what you’re looking for. Sure, it has long sleeves and looks like a simple blouse. But what it really does is mimic a corset, and in the cutest way possible!

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton-Modal Squareneck Corset Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
See it!

Get the Long-Sleeve Cotton-Modal Squareneck Corset Bodysuit for just $42 at Abercrombie & Fitch! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

This slim-fitting long-sleeve bodysuit is made from stretchy cotton modal fabric that’s meant to hold you in. It’s designed to mimic a corset, with seams along its bodice and a sexy, unique square neckline. It snaps at the bottom for easy closure, too!

All you have to do is slip it on and choose the right bottoms to wear with it, and you’ll look like you’re wearing some sort of sexy-looking corset without all the effort of actually putting one on. Because trust us on this, no one wants to have to do that.

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton-Modal Squareneck Corset Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
See it!

If you don’t like red, you can get this corset bodysuit in three different colors: Red, Black, and Cream. That means you have multiple options to choose from.

Best of all, this top normally runs $60, but thanks to the limited time Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale, you can get it for just $42! That’s a steal for all the ways you can wear this piece.

Get the Long-Sleeve Cotton-Modal Squareneck Corset Bodysuit for just $42 at Abercrombie & Fitch! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

