Shop the 17 Most Flattering Bodysuits That Are Surprisingly Comfortable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In theory, we love the idea of a bodysuit — a form-fitting top that we can team with high-waisted pants and skirts? Yes, please. Some of these styles even suck you in like shapewear! But in execution, many bodysuits just don’t suit Us. They’re often too tight, cutting off our circulation, or impractical — making a trip to the bathroom a whole ordeal. No, thank you!

But believe it or not, there are some bodysuits that are flattering and comfortable. We narrowed down 17 options that fit like a glove and feel like a dream. These bodysuits will snatch your shape without squeezing you in! Shop our favorite finds below.

1. Available in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve silhouettes, this bestselling bodysuit features a stylish square neckline. One reviewer reported, “It’s so flattering, not sheer and doesn’t make me feel like I’m stuck in a sausage tube” (LOL) — originally $38, now just $25!

2. This sleeveless bodysuit is the perfect going-out top! One shopper gushed, “SO SOFT and buttery. Great stretch and breathable. Double lined so bra is optional” — originally $36, now just $26!

3. Three bodysuits for the price of one! Made from a Spandex blend, these top-rated tanks are soft and stretchy — just $41!

4. Show a little skin in this off-the-shoulder long-sleeve bodysuit! “Super flattering and comfortable,” one customer commented. “10/10 recommend” — originally $38, now just $25!

5. Say hello to this halter-style bodysuit! One shopper said that this high-neck tank is “very slimming without squeezing” — originally $38, now just $21!

6. This long-sleeve top looks like a blouse with loose lantern sleeves but feels like a bodysuit with a fitted bodice — just $25!

7. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s bodysuit tops on Amazon, this turtleneck will keep you warm all fall and winter — just $25!

8. Plain white tee! This short-sleeve bodysuit would look so cute with boyfriend jeans and sneakers — originally $35, now just $21!

9. If you want to really wow on your next night out, then dare to don this criss-cross halter top! Such a sultry statement piece — just $23!

10. This ruched one-shoulder bodysuit is soft, stretchy and slimming! The asymmetrical neckline is totally on trend — just $29!

11. Stand out in this square-neck bodysuit with sheer polka-dot sleeves. Comfy-chic — just $29!

12. For a relaxed everyday look, opt for this henley-style bodysuit with buttons. Made with ribbed fabric, this long-sleeve top is super soft and comfy — just $25!

13. Need a new top for date night? Dress to impress in this twist-front long-sleeve bodysuit — just $25!

14. A round-neck tank is a closet staple! This bodysuit is a flattering take on the classic top that you can style on its own or as an undershirt — originally $30, now just $21!

15. This tank bodysuit looks luxe! “Closest thing to the Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit by SKIMS,” one customer claimed. “It’s the perfect closet staple. The material is stretchy but soft” —just$24!

16. This double-lined long-sleeve bodysuit earns rave reviews! “Love this body suit,” one shopper shared. “I find myself reaching for it each time I need something to wear. Comfortable, thick enough, and buttery soft” — just $24!

17. This short-sleeve polo bodysuit is perfect for the golf course or a tennis court! Super stretchy and sophisticated — just $25!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet?

