Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The transitional period between winter and spring can be a weird time — especially when it comes to clothes. You need pieces that can work for the cold or the warmth… or those days where the weather manages to be both at once!

Shop below for our 23 absolute favorite transitional spring dresses for 2023 from our favorite online fashion retailers!

Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Long sleeves and a mini hem are the perfect pair here. We love that this floral BTFBM dress adds on tiers and a square neckline too!

2. We Also Love: How cute and comfy is this Deep Self mini sweater dress? Effortlessly elegant!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Exlura wrap dress can be worn different ways so you can transition it with the weather!

4. Dressing Up: Need something you can wear to a wedding or other formal event? Check out this Lillusory velvet maxi dress!

5. Figure Flaunting: Show off your beauty with this fitted Anrabess sweater dress. We love that it comes in so many different colors!

6. Puff Sleeve Party: This Naggoo dress‘ long puff sleeves are perfect for this time of year. So lovely!

Lulus

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Lulus wrap dress because it can be easily dressed up or down depending on your shoes and accessories!

8. We Also Love: If you’re a bride who needs a great bridal shower or rehearsal dinner dress, check out this white Lulus maxi dress. Also available in other colors!

9. We Can’t Forget: The dainty floral print on this smocked Lulus skater dress simply makes Us smile!

10. Sparkle and Shine: Going to a dance party? Having a night out with friends? Grab this sequin long-sleeve Lulus mini dress!

11. Flower Power: This Lulus floral midi dress is another pick that can be worn with white sneakers and a beanie or heeled booties and an oversized blazer!

12. Silky-Sweet: Here’s another pick that’s perfect for dinner dates or weddings. We love the luxe fabric and design of this Lulus faux-wrap dress!

Nordstrom

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for something airy that still keeps you covered up? This Caslon gauze midi shirt dress is here to deliver!

14. We Also Love: This new, blooming Halogen mini dress is a comfy, flowy shift dress that’s incredibly sophisticated!

15. We Can’t Forget: It’s hard to go wrong with denim, especially when you have this Wash Lab Denim faux-wrap dress in your closet. Now 40% off!

16. Best Shirt Dress: The subtle “tonal blooms” on this silky WAYF shirt dress just elevate it to the extreme. This piece will earn you so many compliments!

17. Body-ody-ody: You’ll feel incredible in this ASTR The Label bodycon mini dress thanks to details like rippled ruching and side ties!

18. Vibrantly Bold: If you’re someone who loves to make a statement with your clothing, don’t skip over this puff-sleeve Melloday dress with its emphasized print and gorgeous silhouette!

Revolve

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to treat yourself to something from Revolve? Add this Free People prairie dress to your cart!

20. We Also Love: Up your street style with this tie-dye superdown sweater dress. The distressed trim is just too cool!

21. We Can’t Forget: Going to a gala? A candlelit dinner at a five-star restaurant? This velvet Normal Kamali dress will have you feeling like a million bucks!

22. Color-Block on Lock: This long-sleeve Song of Style dress has a midriff cutout and adjustable ruched detail for a mega-flattering design!

23. Last but Not Least: Simple yet wow-worthy, this ribbed Song of Style knit dress leaves room for different types of styling!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite beauty products below:

