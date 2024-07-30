Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Low-rise pants are one of the most loved Y2K fashion trends. Everyone from Britney Spears to Christina Aguilera was spotted wearing them. I always sneaked around to wear the then-risqué style when I wasn’t in school uniform. And just when I thought I left low-rise pants in the early 2000s, I found a refined, adult version of the pants. Meet the A&F Sloane Low-Rise Tailored Linen-Blend Pant, the only pair of low rises I wear.

Related: 11 Abercrombie Summer Styles You Should Add to Cart ASAP Just like back in the early 2000s, Abercrombie is having a major moment once again. But this time, the retailer has expanded its demo outside the teenage domain with chic styles that appeal to adults as well. While A&F is still home to high-quality denim, don’t expect to find preppy polos and logo hoodies anymore. […]

The A&F Sloane Low-Rise Tailored Linen-Blend Pants have a dreamy summer fit — they’re lightweight and comfortable, thanks to the included linen blend. Even though the pants feature a low-rise silhouette, they don’t reveal too much. They also have figure-flattering pleating details, a functional fly and pockets. Plus, the pants also have a partially elasticated waistband for ultimate adjustability. It’s fairly easy to care for the pants, too. Just toss them in the wash on cold and line dry. It’s important to note that I sized down since the bottoms are so roomy.

Get the A&F Sloane Low-Rise Tailored Linen-Blend Pant for $90 at Abercrombie & Fitch!

Reviewers praise the fit of the pants. “Got these in today and loved them,” an Abercrombie shopper said. “I’m usually a 32, especially if they’re loose, and these in a 32 fit great! The regular Sloane shorts are too small in a 32, so these are more generous, I think. It is a great fabric and will stay cool in the summer. Pair these with a vest and some platform sandals, yes!”

“Super cute!” another shared. “I got a 25 short in white. I had to size down to a 24, though, which is surprising because I’m a 25 or 26 in Abercrombie jeans. I’m 5’ and even though I got the short, it was maybe an inch too long. Works well if I wear with platform sneakers or a small heel. Not see through at all, and super comfortable.”

The linen pants are available (and in stock) in white, black and light beige.

Get the A&F Sloane Low-Rise Tailored Linen-Blend Pant for $90 at Abercrombie & Fitch!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more pants at A&F here!